Sudhir Shukla to be CMO at Cars24

Star Sports Marketing Head Sudhir Shukla has called it quits after spending close to five years with the company. According to a source, he will be joining Cars24 soon and will relocate to Gurgaon.

Incidentally, Sudhir was elevated as Head of Marketing, Star Sports in November 2020. In this role, his key responsibility was to drive consumption for the entire sports portfolio.

Prior to his elevation, he was Senior Vice President — Cricket. He joined Star as VP & Head — Marketing & Brand Strategy where he led projects across Hotstar, entertainment, and sports.



Before joining Star, Shukla worked with Mondelez International as head-modern trade, CSD and away from (NCD) channel. He was associated with Mondelez for over 10 years.



He is an alumnus of XLRI, Jamshedpur and Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)