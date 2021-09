Sony's Siddhesh Maldikar joins Zee TV as Director-Marketing

Sony Pictures Networks India's Siddhesh Maldikar has joined ZEEL-owned Hindi GEC Zee TV as Director-Marketing. At Sony, he was Senior Manager, Marketing.



“New Beginnings as I start my journey with Zee TV as Director - Marketing,” Maldikar said in a LinkedIn post.



Prior to Sony, he worked with Hindustan Unilever Ltd as Sr. Brand Executive, Magnum Ice Creams.

An alumnus of N L Dalmia Institute of Management, he also had a stint at Temptation Foods.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)