Sony's Mandar Naik joins Viacom18 as Director - Revenue Strategy & Planning

Prior to Viacom18, Naik was working with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) as Senior Manager-Strategic Planning and Research

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 3, 2021 2:00 PM
mandar

Viacom18 has appointed Mandar Naik as Director - Revenue Strategy and Planning. In this role, he will handle revenue strategy, channel budgets, pricing, and business planning for the entire Hindi Mass Entertainment cluster at Viacom18.

He will report to Viacom18 Vice President Sales Planning Riddhi Shah. She heads the sales planning strategy for the Hindi Mass Entertainment cluster.

Prior to Viacom18, Naik was working with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) as Senior Manager - Strategic Planning and Research.

Besides SPNI, he has also worked with Star India, Nielsen, and McDonald's. He has an experience of almost 14 years.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Sony Viacom18 Mandar Naik advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
carnival

Carnival Cinemas brings back ex-COO Vishal Sawhney as CEO
3 hours ago

Susan Arnold

Walt Disney appoints Susan Arnold as Chairman
1 day ago

vikrant

Style Island onboards Vikrant Sihotra as National Sales Head
1 day ago