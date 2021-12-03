Sony's Mandar Naik joins Viacom18 as Director - Revenue Strategy & Planning

Prior to Viacom18, Naik was working with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) as Senior Manager-Strategic Planning and Research

Viacom18 has appointed Mandar Naik as Director - Revenue Strategy and Planning. In this role, he will handle revenue strategy, channel budgets, pricing, and business planning for the entire Hindi Mass Entertainment cluster at Viacom18.

He will report to Viacom18 Vice President Sales Planning Riddhi Shah. She heads the sales planning strategy for the Hindi Mass Entertainment cluster.

Besides SPNI, he has also worked with Star India, Nielsen, and McDonald's. He has an experience of almost 14 years.

