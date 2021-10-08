SonyLIV's Manish Dhanwani joins MX Player

Manish Dhanwai, who was formerly Senior Marketing Manager at SonyLIV, has joined MX Player as Associate Director, SVOD.

In his new role, he will use his experience and learning to contribute to the SVOD vertical for MX Player.

Dhanwani has also worked for brands like Times of Money, BookMyShow, McCann and Publicis in a career that spans over 13 years. He was tasked with managing digital marketing initiatives across organic and paid portfolios. Most recently, he witnessed the rebranding exercise of SonyLIV.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)