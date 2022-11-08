Somasree Bose Awasthi is Marico's new CMO

Somasree Bose Awasthi has joined consumer products giant Marico as its new Chief Marketing Officer. She was previously the CMO of Godrej Consumer Products Limited a post she held from October 2021 to November 2022.



"We are delighted to welcome Somasree Bose Awasthi (she/her) to Marico. She joins us as the Chief Marketing Officer & will be an Executive Committee Member at Marico Limited.



She comes with over nineteen years of experience across Consumer Products & FMCG Industry. We are confident that with her wealth of experience, she will contribute significantly to take Marico to greater heights," said Marico in a LinkedIn post.



Awasthi moves on from GCPL after 18 years with the company. She has 19 years of experience in the FMCG sector.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)