Snap Inc. names Pulkit Trivedi as Managing Director for India

Trivedi joins Snap from Google where he was Director of Google Pay - India Business; will report to APAC President Ajit Mohan

Snap Inc. has announced the appointment of Pulkit Trivedi as India Managing Director, reporting to Snap’s APAC President, Ajit Mohan.

Trivedi joins Snap from Google where he has spent the past five years as the Director of Google Pay - India Business Team. As a part of the leadership team, Pulkit was responsible for building strategic plans for the business, forging key partnerships, and leading the monetization agenda for Google Pay in India.

In his role, Trivedi will be responsible for leading the organization's Indian operations including driving revenue, supporting partners, and nurturing the creator ecosystem. Under a new operational structure, the Growth, Market Development, Partnerships, Content and Creator Ecosystem teams will now report directly to Trivedi. This new, highly localized structure reinforces Snap’s commitment to India to further build unique experiences for the company’s growing user community.

Ajit Mohan, APAC President, Snap Inc. said: “I am thrilled to welcome Pulkit to the Snap team at such an exciting time for our organization, both in India as well as more broadly across Asia-Pacific. Pulkit’s deep expertise in building and scaling businesses and finding ways to drive outsized growth for partners will enable us to continue delighting our surging community of over 200 million Snapchatters in India.”

Mohan continued, “Unifying our local teams under this new structure will set the right stage for making accelerated investments in India and enable us to further fuel the growth of our community and partners.”

Trivedi brings with him over 23 years of experience from top technology companies, including leadership roles at Meta and Google in India.



Pulkit Trivedi, said, “Snap has a reputation for being a true innovator and has built a thriving community in India with a product that has connected with so many young Indians. I could not be more excited to join Snap and look forward to unlocking the enormous opportunity alongside a capable and dynamic team, supporting brands, creators and the community alike. India is one of the world's fastest-growing internet economies giving Snap an exceptional opportunity to actively contribute to the expansion of our community and businesses.”

