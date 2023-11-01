Simran Hoon steps down as CEO of QYOU Media India

Simran Hoon, Chief Executive Officer of QYOU Media India, has decided to move on from her current role at the company.

Hoon took over as CEO in 2021. She also oversaw the strategic acquisition of key media assets, forging partnerships that allowed QYOU Media India to reach new audiences and diversify its offerings.

Speaking on the development, Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder, QYOU Media, said, “The Board of Directors and I want to thank Simran for all of her determined efforts and accomplishments on behalf of QYOU Media in India. During her time with us we have furthered the foundation and scale of our business across the board and we wish her the best in all of her new endeavors.”

Looking back at her journey at QYOU Media India, Hoon said, "It has been an incredible journey leading this company along with a team of talented professionals who are truly committed to pushing the boundaries of media and entertainment. I am grateful for this opportunity and shall cherish the learnings in leading India’s youngest and fastest-growing media and entertainment company.”

