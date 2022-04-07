Shouvik Roy to join G.O.A.T Brand Labs as Chief of Brand Marketing

G.O.A.T Brand Labs has announced the addition of the President of Ogilvy and industry veteran, Shouvik Roy, as the Chief of Brand Marketing.

“Shouvik Roy is one of the most influential talents in the advertising and marketing industry. With over two decades of experience in brand consulting, strategic planning, marketing strategy, advertising and digital transformation, Shouvik’s expertise is as wide as it is deep. In the past, he has worked with brands like Coca-Cola, Dabur, Samsung, SBI Card, Godfrey Phillips India, National Geographic, Colorbar Cosmetics, BMW, Cars 24, Pernod Ricard India and Paper Boat, the last of which has raised a total of over $103 million in funding. He has also co-founded two successful startups in the branding and communications space. His last venture, Brand Planet (Elephant) was acquired by YAAP in 2016,” the company said.

About his new and exciting role as Chief of Brand Marketing for G.O.A.T Brand Labs, Shouvik said, “I’ve worked with entrepreneurs for most of my life. And I have deep admiration and respect for people who build something of their own from the ground up. In this new role, I hope to bring my expertise in brand building to the forefront and lend a hand to the Indian entrepreneurs who are creating the next set of D2C stars.”

Rishi Vasudev, co-founder of G.O.A.T Brand Labs, said, “Shouvik is one of the most intelligent and creative people I know. So, when the opportunity opened up, there was no question of who would be perfect for it. Shouvik’s journey has been a delight to witness and I particularly admire his work with Paper Boat to bring it into the spotlight. With him on board, G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ expertise has more than doubled and we’re very excited that he’s decided to join us to build the future of our brands. And the future of D2C.”

Samir Modi, Chairman of Modi Enterprises, said, “I have known Shouvik for more than a decade now and worked with him on numerous projects. His knowledge and insights helped to build the right emotions and he truly immersed himself in the projects as if they were his. He has always delivered what I needed to perfection."

Neeraj Kakkar, CEO of Hector Beverages, has also worked with Shouvik on his brand, Paper Boat.

He said, “Shouvik’s energy and passion are unparalleled. He’s one of the most exceptional marketers I have ever seen in my life. I’m impressed with his ability to integrate the brand’s vision into his life. He’s self-motivated, dedicated and has a burning desire to create a difference.”

Shouvik’s diverse expertise has also led him to work with Shantanu Upadhyay, Co-Founder and CEO of Kati Patang, who said, “He can very easily straddle between the business of design and the design of the business. He came in very early during the conceptualisation of Kati Patang and I deeply appreciate the clarity that he brought to the table in terms of the strategy, design and what the brand needs to stand for.”

Kunal Jeswani, CEO of Ogilvy India, who’s worked closely with Shouvik in the past said, “Shouvik Roy has been a fantastic partner and leader during his time at Ogilvy. His move to D2C branding with G.O.A.T Brand Labs will fire up every start-up that has the benefit of his insight, his counsel and his drive to create real impact."

