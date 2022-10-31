Shivam Bangwal named Chief Operating Officer of Calcutta Gazette

Prior to this, Bangwal has worked for Youthistaan and Parinamika

Serial entrepreneur Shivam Bangwal has been onboarded as the Chief Operating Officer of Calcutta Gazette.

Calcutta Gazette is an English newspaper in Bengal which continues as a news and media website now. It was one of the first newspapers in India. The newspaper became an important medium for the publication of public information. In the year 2000, Youthistaan media announced the launch of Calcutta Gazette Web Portal calcuttagazette.com.

In the year 2022, Calcutta Gazette completes 238 years and at this time all rights of the Calcutta Gazette are with Youthistaan Media which claims to have 50+ employees working in India for Calcutta Gazette.

In past, Shivam worked for Youthistaan & Parinamika where his task was to oversee advertising, distribution, sales and marketing at the news network. Shivam has over 8 years of experience in the media industry with a core competence in ad sales and revenue generation.

