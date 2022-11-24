Schbang ropes in Jennifer Chhor as VP-Integrated Solutions

Schbang has roped in Jennifer Chhor as Vice President of Integrated Solutions. She will help grow the digital media and marketing business at Schbang headquarters

Chhor joins from Tata Consumer Products, where she was the Associate Director, Digital Media and Marketing. She led digital media and social marketing across all business units at Tata Consumers Products and worked on TATA Tea’s debut in the metaverse.

She brings over 11 years of experience in the digital marketing industry, having worked with brands like Maybelline New York, Ariel, Godrej aer Cadbury Bournvita and BBLUNT.



Previously, Chhor was leading marketing and media at Godrej Consumer Products where she led the digital business for brands across the African continent along with other brands in the Indian portfolio. She also handled the e-commerce business for BBLUNT with multiple channels like Nykaa and Amazon and set up Direct-To-Consumer as well.

At Schbang, Chhor will be reporting to Akshay Gurnani, Co-founder and CEO. She will focus on growing the digital media and marketing business at the Mumbai headquarters while setting up a stronger base in the personal care and beauty sector for the company.

Chhor said, “Being a part of the core team at Schbang is a great feeling. The knowledge gained from my past experience paired with the agility that digital has to offer will make a very exciting journey ahead. I see this as a great opportunity to do fruitful and fulfilling work that will deliver brand growth and nurture our work culture amongst the teams and future Schbangers.”

Commenting on her appointment, Gurnani said, “Jenny comes with the perfect blend of creative-meets-media through all the knowledge she has gained across her past agency and brand experiences. Having led the digital transformation for some of the top D2C and CPG brands across Godrej and Tata Consumer Products, I am confident she will add immense value to the brands she will be working on at Schbang. Having worked with her in the past on numerous occasions, I am thrilled to welcome her to the Schbang family and create some impactful work for our clients.”

