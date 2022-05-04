Schbang announces top-level elevations across the country

Schbang, the creative and technology transformation company, has made top level elevations.

Amisha Gulati, Vice President Solutions, and Rohan Hukeri, Vice President Solutions, have been elevated as Executive Vice-President South-West & Executive Vice-President North-West, Schbang India respectively.

As Schbang Bengaluru grows, Gulati will be working with Business Head, Sushant Vithaldas, Schbang Bengaluru to drive creative solutions and strategies in the city. Gulati with over 12 years of industry experience has grown brands like Fevicol, Kaya, Amazon Prime Video to win many awards & create stellar campaigns. Upon her elevation, Gulati shared “Schbang is an exceptional growth story and I consider myself very fortunate to be at the helm of it. Thus my role is crucial to ensure that we are looking inward and growing stronger as we grow larger.”

Hukeri will be working with Business Head, Amit Dhawan, Schbang Delhi operations along with Mumbai, playing a key role in maintaining synergies across cities. He will be looking after integrated strategy, operations, client management & team strengthening at both the offices. Bringing in over 12 years of experience, Hukeri’s new mandate will also include expanding the integrated operations portfolio in Delhi.

Sharing his thoughts on the promotion, Hukeri said, “I am really excited with the opportunity. Thanks to the founders for believing in me & backing me in my decision making. While our Delhi office has seen immense growth since the day we started, there is a huge potential to expand further into new client sign ups & additional services like content, influencer marketing, production, media along with customised solutions using Marketing-technology to solve business problems.”

Hukeri and Gulati will be working alongside Business Heads to help enable creative growth in the cities.

Aditya Shaw has been elevated to Vice President of Business Transformation. He has previously worked with brands like NIVEA, Crompton, Bblunt and Bodycraft and built their technology capabilities on Web, SEO & Growth-Automation. His mandate will include leading the website, SEO, Content, CRM and direct marketing teams in the pursuit to scale the brands and their footprint across the digital realm.

Shaw said: “It fills me with immense gratitude to lead our organisation into this new chapter as we look to consolidate Schbang's foothold as the dominant independent agency in India. We have a strong belief in our vision and where we want to see Schbang over the next 7 years.”

Shaw’s counterpart in Mumbai, Khushkool Khosla has been elevated to Vice President, Business Transformation. During her time with Schbang, Khosla has redefined the SEO journey for brands like Ultratech and Hindustan Coca Cola.

Commenting on the elevation, Khosla said: “The immense scope to make an impact at scale helping brands big and small achieve exceptional ROI on their digital transformation efforts has always motivated my career goals. In this role, I will not only draw from the creative pool of my talented colleagues but also leverage my diverse experiences with brands and government organisations to enable brands towards higher ROI on digital transformation.”

Shaw and Khosla will be working closely with Sohil Karia, Co-Founder & Chief Design and Technology Officer at Schbang to enable growth for their mandates.

Commenting on Schbang’s growth & what the future holds, Harshil Karia, said, “India hasn't seen a Global story in services since the meteoric rise of Infosys, Wipro and TCS. We also haven't seen a marketing services major challenging the Global landscape. With the evolution in Martech and its ability to be a global service we believe that the excellent talent in India combined with a razor sharp understanding of clients' implementation needs that Schbang's process enables, we have what it takes to be that Global Challenger that fuses marketing, creativity and technology. These elevations are a step in that direction and the company is really excited to deliver for clients across the board using our integration capabilities.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)