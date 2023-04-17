Saurabh Yagnik named COO at ABP Network
Yagnik has an experience of over 27 years and has worked with companies like ITC Ltd., Unilever, and Star TV Network
ABP Network has appointed Saurabh Yagnik as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) with P&L responsibilities. He will be reporting to Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network.
Speaking on the appointment, Avinash Pandey said, "We are delighted to welcome Saurabh to the ABP Network family. His impressive track record and vast experience in the media industry will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow and expand our reach across the country. I am confident that Saurabh's leadership skills, combined with his deep knowledge of media and consumer insights, will help us achieve our strategic goals and take ABP Network to new heights."
Prior to joining ABP Network, Yagnik had a distinguished career spanning over 27 years, working with several prominent companies such as ITC Ltd., Unilever, and Star TV Network. In his most recent role as Executive Vice President at Sony Pictures Network India, he led Revenue Strategy and Consumer Insights.
“I am excited to join ABP Network, a leading media conglomerate and look forward to working and contributing towards delighting viewers and stakeholders as the company moves to its next phase of growth and transformation,” said, Saurabh Yagnik, COO, ABP Network.
Saurabh is a Commerce graduate from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and later obtained his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI in 1994. His extensive experience and expertise in the media industry make him an ideal candidate for this key leadership position within ABP Network.
Kellogg names Vinay Subramanyam as Head of Marketing for India & S Asia
He joins from Pidilite Industries where he was Chief Marketing Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 1:49 PM | 2 min read
Kellogg India has announced Vinay Subramanyam as Head of Marketing for its business in India and South Asia markets, namely Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.
Vinay will be responsible for scaling category development, driving strategic initiatives and overseeing the organisation’s brand and marketing initiatives. He re-joins Kellogg after having served in sales development and category marketing roles between 2011 and 2015.
Vinay joins Kellogg from Pidilite Industries, where he worked as the Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to his stint at Pidilite, he headed marketing for Britannia Industries Ltd. He has worked in various sales and marketing roles in his career and has led large successful teams. He started his career at VIP Industries as Area Sales Manager in 2002.
Welcoming Vinay in his new role in the company, Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vinay Subramanyam back on board to Kellogg. His proven track record of building large brands, launching successful innovations and understanding the essence of who we are, will bring a fresh perspective to Kellogg’s purposeful marketing agenda and elevate our brand and marketing strategy. He will play an important role in our exciting agenda to reimagine the future of food in South Asia.”
Vinay Subramanyam, Senior Director of Marketing, India and South Asia, said, “It’s so good to be back at Kellogg. I have followed the organization closely since I left and observed it grow manifold over the years. Kellogg’s legacy of building iconic brands, category creation, consumer centricity, crafting successful innovations and building great teams is something I look forward to upholding as I commence my second stint here.”
Vinay has stepped into his new role in the month of April and will be based in Mumbai, India.
GroupM India names Ajay Mehta as Head of Experiential Marketing - Dialogue Factory
Mehta takes over from Dalveer Singh who has stepped down
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 1:36 PM | 3 min read
GroupM India’s Dalveer Singh, Head of Experiential Marketing, Dialogue Factory – APAC, will be stepping down from his role to pursue other interests.
Ajay Mehta, Managing Director of GroupM’s iTV and Kinetic, will now take over Dialogue Factory’s rural and experiential offerings along with the out-of-home offerings - Cinema and OOH.
Dalveer Singh, Head of Experiential Marketing, Dialogue Factory - APAC said, “My philosophy in life has always been that the first 25 years are for learning, the next 25 years are for earning, and the final 25 years are for returning. I am excited to begin this new phase of giving back to society and contributing to the development of future generations. I leave the company in great shape and strength. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and grateful for the opportunities that GroupM and WPP have provided me with. I am confident that the company will continue to thrive and achieve even greater success in the future.”
Ajay Mehta, Managing Director, GroupM iTV and Kinetic said, “I am excited to be taking on this new role and I am eager to lead the team forward during this exciting time. There are many opportunities ahead of us and I am confident that we can take on these challenges and succeed. I am excited to continue my work to drive growth, innovation, and success in this new role. I am happy to lead all out-of-home offerings at GroupM and we are confident that the synergies between these three units i.e., iTV, Kinetic, and Dialogue Factory will create memorable consumer experiences and enhance value for brands. Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundation that has been established and achieve even greater heights.”
Prasanth Kumar, South Asia CEO of GroupM said, “In the last 14 years, Dalveer has set up Dialogue Factory, GroupM’s Healthcare unit and has led multiple award-winning projects within WPP. He has created unique experiential and rural marketing practices. We are grateful for his contributions to Dialogue Factory, GroupM, WPP, and the industry. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.” He added, “Ajay brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the industry. He has been an integral part of GroupM India for nearly 15 years and has played a key role in driving the growth and success of our businesses. We are confident that under Ajay's leadership, Dialogue Factory will continue to provide our clients with the highest level of service and support.”
Aashish Chopra moves on from Ixigo
Chopra joined the company in March 2014
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Aashish Chopra, Ixigo’s Vice President-Content Marketing, has moved on from the company after a 9-year stint. Chopra made the announcement on LinkedIn. He joined the online travel aggregator in March 2014.
“Today is my last day in my full-time role at ixigo. 9 years, 80 viral videos, 1 bestseller and countless memories later, it’s time to explore 2.0 in my journey. I’ll be taking a break from the job, and transition to being independent, while continuing to work with the team I love, with ixigo as a client :)”, he mentioned in his LinkedIn post.
In his post he further stated, "The next one year will be about detaching from that monthly salary, following my heart, saying no to what doesn’t align, teaching and learning, pursuing long delayed interests, experiment about the next big thing, make time for everyone who has read the book, help marketing teams and startups big and small.. jam and brainstorm about content and creative ideas across categories, and explore self".
Antara Kundu joins Forest Essentials as Head of Marketing & Communications
Kundu was the GM: Brand Relations, Marketing & Customer Acquisition at the British cosmetics and skincare brand The Body Shop
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 10:40 AM | 1 min read
Antara Kundu has moved on from British cosmetics, skincare and perfume company as General Manager, Brand Relations, Marketing & Customer Acquisition. She confirmed to e4m that she has joined Forest Essentials as Head of Marketing & Communications.
She shared the news of her departure from The Body Shop through a LinkedIn post: "After 4 years, on 14th April’23, I said goodbye to the desk, teammates and workplace that has been my home. My last day at The Body Shop India was spent not very differently from my first - in a whirl of exciting campaigns, challenging deadlines, brainstorming sessions but with the sense of real purpose that drives amazing TBS teams, all over the world. Working on a change-making brand like The Body Shop has been one of the great privileges of my professional life.
I’ll always be cheering for this business that is a true force for good. Incredible gratitude for all my seniors, teammates, agency collaborators and non-profit partners who made this stint so memorable."
Kundu is a veteran consumer marketeer with over 15 years of experience in beauty and lifestyle category. She is skilled in driving brand equity and profitability growth through legacy and start-up brands.
RBML's Kedar Apte joins Mahindra Group
Apte will head the company's global operations for the farm equipment sector and two-wheeler business
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 10:37 AM | 1 min read
Mahindra Group has appointed Kedar Apte as Chief of International Operations - Farm Equipment Sector and Two-Wheeler business. In his new role, Apte will head the company’s global operations for the farm equipment sector and its two-wheeler business. He made the announcement on LinkedIn.
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief of International Operations - Farm Equipment Sector and Two Wheeler business at Mahindra Group! Excited to begin my journey today”, his LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Apte was with Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of RBML. Earlier this month, he stepped down from the post of CMO at the company and mentioned on LinkedIn that he will be starting new innings in 10 days.
He joined the Reliance company in August 2020 after moving on from Castrol. Previously, he had worked with Castrol and Hindustan Unilever.
Deepti Karthik quits DaMensch to join Sleepyhead
Karthik will be Sleepyhead’s Fractional CMO
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 15, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Deepti Karthik, the Vice President-Marketing at DaMensch, has quit. She will be joining Sleepyhead as a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer.
"I am excited to embark on this new journey to partner with founders in the D2C sector. As a Fractional CMO, I will be working closely with brands, helping them grow their D2C segment as well as help in offline expansion."
"A Fractional CMO is a win- win solution for brands that get expertise at a fractional cost to propel their brand with strategic inputs, guidance and training", she added
Karthik will also be working as a growth & marketing consultant at her own consultancy - Decision Pinnacle.
Karthik comes with over a decade of experience in sales and marketing in Unilever, Snapdeal and Nokia Mobiles. Deepti pivoted from FMCG to E-commerce in 2015 when she moved to Snapdeal as head of marketing strategy for all exclusive launches across Mobiles, Consumer Durables, Fashion, FMCG etc. In her previous role, she was part of the marketing team that relaunched Nokia mobiles in 2017.
ImmersionX appoints Sunder Rajan as CEO
He was earlier with Exela Technologies
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 7:04 PM | 1 min read
ImmersionX Technologies has appointed R. Sunder Rajan as its CEO. Sunder Rajan will join in April, 2023 and will manage and lead business expansion in AR, VR and Metaverse technology offerings.
Sunder Rajan brings over 25 years of professional experience in various technology and business verticals. He has managed large teams across geographies, which will benigit ImmersionX. Prior to joining ImmersionX, he has worked in organisations like Exela Technologies, WIPRO, Wolters Kluwer. His last responsibility with Exela Technologies was as SVP - APAC Operations.
"We welcome Mr. Sunder Rajan onboard! With his passion for technology combined with leadership expereince over the years, we hope to achive greater heights", Said Parvez Nasyam - Founder, ImmersionX Technologies.
