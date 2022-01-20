Saurabh Pandey joins Kuvera as Chief Marketing Officer

Online investment platform KUVERA.in has appointed Saurabh Pandey as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Pandey will spearhead both the traditional and digital marketing functions and be responsible for augmenting Kuvera’s position as the personal finance platform.

Pandey is a veteran in the marketing and advertising space with over 20 years of experience in designing and leading innovative, integrated marketing programmes. Prior to joining Kuvera, he was Brand CEO for The Better Home, a D2C brand of sustainable home care products created by The Better India and later acquired by Global Bees in 2021. He has worked on brands such as Britannia, Schneider Electric, Practo and more in his role as Head of Business Strategy and Creative functions at Sunny Side Up, a full-service creative agency. Pandey was also involved in brand marketing and product roles at start-ups such as Qyuki, ngpay and BP Energy. Saurabh has also worked at global network agencies like Oglivy and TBWA in account management and planning roles.

Gaurav Rastogi, Founder & CEO, Kuvera.in said, “Saurabh is a highly experienced professional with a strong track record of building and shaping brands. We are extremely happy to have him onboard with us. We are confident that his extensive experience in the space and deep understanding of the customer will help us in a big way in the next leg of our growth.”

On his appointment, Pandey said, “I am extremely delighted to be part of this dynamic team at Kuvera that has played a defining role in shaping the way the country thinks about investments. In a world of fad-diets, FOMO culture and the next ‘hot’ thing, Kuvera has successfully socialized the basic principles of investments – compounding power of starting early, diversifying, goal planning and taking a long-term view. With an already industry-leading AUM, my goal would be to reiterate Kuvera’s position as the safest place to invest whilst further accelerating the growth, bringing millions of Indians as smart, long-term wealth creators on the platform.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)