Saurab Kapoor named VP - Marketing (Future Mobility) at TVS Motor Company
Prior to this, Kapoor was with OnePlus
Saurab Kapoor has been appointed Vice-President Marketing - Future Mobility (EV) at TVS Motor Company.
Prior to this, Kapoor was with OnePlus for two years. He was Director Marketing - Category & Brand Management of the India Region.
He was earlier with Samsung Mobile for 10 years.
Kapoor has overall 16 years of experience.
He announced his new role with a social media post. "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President Marketing - Future Mobility (EV) at TVS Motor Company! Quite excited to contribute my bit to a sustainable world. Looking forward to an electri-c-fying journey ahead."
Sunil Nair moves on from Firework
His LinkedIn profile says that he stepped down in December 2022 and now functions as Mentor and Advisor for the Singapore-based Uplify
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 12:45 PM | 1 min read
Sunil Nair, who was the APAC MD of Silicon valley-base company Firework, has moved on. His LinkedIn profile says that he stepped down in December 2022 and now functions as Mentor and Advisor for the Singapore-based Uplify.
Nair was appointed by Firework for its India operations in 2019. He was then elevated as MD for the company's APAC operations in July 2022.
Prior to this, Nair had a successful stint at Alt Balaji as COO for over four years, where he was responsible for building the pure-play original video content platform and creating a subscription-led business and bringing real-world innovations to the OTT space in India.
Nair has been credited with setting up India's first online video distribution platform Nautanki.tv, which was acquired by Hungama in 2010. . In his previous stints, he has held leadership positions with One Channel Media, Reliance Jio, Star India Pvt Ltd, amongst others. Nair continues to be active in the start-up circle as an advisor and mentor. With a Master’s Degree in Management Sciences from the University of Pune, Sunil is a certified systems analyst from National Computing Centre, UK.
Noise gets Rahul Bhojraj as Head of Creative Content
He joins from Wunderman Thompson South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 12:05 PM | 2 min read
Tech brand Noise has announced the appointment of Rahul Bhojraj as its Head of Creative Content as a step towards bolstering the leadership team to ensure overall growth of the organization. Noise has been keen on expanding its leadership team with an endeavor to expand aggressively across functions. This appointment is in tandem with the brand’s aim to strengthen their overall strategy to ensure profitable growth and affix its position as a leader in the industry.
Rahul will be responsible for supervising and overseeing Noise’s overall creative process, ensuring cohesion throughout. He will be working closely with the team to make creative decisions that are in line with the brand’s ethos and language.
Commenting on the new appointment, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, “We are growing exponentially every day and so is our organization. To keep the momentum going, I am delighted to welcome Rahul to our diverse team at Noise as we move towards strengthening the brand. We are certain that his expertise will be a valuable asset to our team and ensure profitable growth at Noise in the near future.”
Sharing his views on his new role, Rahul Bhojraj, Head of Creative Content at Noise said, “I am thrilled to join Noise. The brand’s position as a market leader in the smart wearable industry is commendable. I look forward to further bolstering the brand’s expansion plans and building on new vectors of growth.”
Rahul joins Noise from Wunderman Thompson South Asia after working as the AVP & Senior Creative Director, and was associated with the agency for over 8 years. An experienced Creative Director with a history of working in the marketing and advertising industry, Rahul is an arts and design professional who is an alumnus of Rachana Sansad College of Applied arts and Crafts, Mumbai. In a career spanning close to 16 years, Rahul has worked with Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, Publicis Ambience and most recently at Wunderman Thompson ( formerly known as J Walter Thompson Company )
QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to strengthen national sales team
Both will continue to report to CEO Simran Hoon
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 11:28 AM | 2 min read
QYOU Media India has announced that it will be promoting its key sales personnel, Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar, to national-level roles to further strengthen its sales team.
The company has made Pankaj Rai, responsible for the monetisation of the network's flagship Hindi channel, The Q, as well as the network's gaming business, following the acquisition of Maxamtech Digital Ventures by QYOU Media India. He will continue working in New Delhi for his new position and help propel integrated sales for QYOU Media India's verticals as Branch Head for North and East.
Ashish Kotekar will serve as the National Sales Head for the Connected TV (CTV) business, which includes channels including The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan, The Q Comedistaan, and Q GameX, as well as forthcoming new launches in the broadcast and digital spaces. In addition to his role as Branch Head for West and South based in Mumbai, he will oversee integrated sales for QYOU Media India's verticals (Linear TV, Connected TV (CTV), and gaming) in his regions.
Both Ashish and Pankaj will continue to report to the CEO of QYOU Media India, Simran Hoon.
Speaking on the elevations, Simran Hoon, CEO, QYOU Media India, stated, "Pankaj and Ashish have been integral in garnering top-dollar revenue for the business in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment."
In the past 18 months, The Q has established itself as a leading FTA channel with 80 advertisers onboarded, an incredible achievement for a new media brand.
QYOU Media India is now uniquely positioned as one of the sole companies to provide advertisers with integrated solutions across Linear TV, Connected TV (CTV), and Gaming, the company could not be more confident about the new opportunities that lie ahead for the organisation.
Sapna Arora named Chief Client Officer of Dentsu India
She will report to Rob Gilby, CEO of APAC
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 11:13 AM | 3 min read
Dentsu India further bolsters its leadership team with the appointment of Sapna Arora as Chief Client Officer (CCO).
In this role, Sapna will continue to enhance integrated solutions for existing and prospective clients and drive growth for the network. She will report to Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, and work closely with the leadership as well as teams across Creative, Media and CX.
Following dentsu’s global vision, Sapna will further help foster a contemporary business growth culture in India by cross-selling innovative solutions, transforming dentsu into a 'Network of the Future’. This pivotal appointment demonstrates the network's commitment to assisting clients in achieving optimal business results in a rapidly evolving environment via radical collaboration, purposeful creativity, mindful technology, and creative innovation.
Sapna brings 22 years of global growth and general management experience, coupled with expertise in developing consumer tech businesses and digital products. She has worked with several Fortune 500 companies over the years, including Naspers, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, etc., and has led many start-up stages of businesses in multiple geographic locations. Prior to this, Sapna was with the OLX India as CMO, PRO, Brand Head - Emerging Markets. In addition to this, she has also been a Diversity and Inclusion enabler.
Commenting on the appointment, Rob Gilby said, “We are in a very exciting phase of our evolution with a clear vision and strategy and I am delighted we continue to attract the best industry talent to join us and share their expertise. This is what makes Sapna the ideal fit for today's Indian dentsu! She brings incredible global expertise that will be invaluable in cultivating pride, employee advocacy, and a sense of collective purpose that will strengthen dentsu India's reputation among key stakeholders. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Sapna and look forward to working with her.”
Sapna Arora added, "It is an honour to be a part of a network that has produced some spellbinding work across services, redefining innovation and modern creativity in countless ways. Its collaborative, solution-led approach is exactly what brands and consumers desire. The network is known for its expertise in swiftly catering to the new unimaginable categories across spaces. All of this makes it even more exciting to be here and collaborate on a new growth story. I am looking forward to working closely with the leaders, clients, and people across services, while also cherishing the new paths ahead.”
The year 2022 has been an outstanding year for the dentsu network in India. It began with DENTSU CREATIVE India taking the world by storm when it was declared the 'Agency of The Year' at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 - the first-ever for India. We also lifted a Titanium and bagged three Grand Prix, two Gold Lions, and three Silver Lions. Over the year, dentsu India has continued to focus on its growth trajectory by adding key marquee brands to its clientele such as ArcelorMittal, Croma, Hero Vida, Lenovo, Licious, LinkedIn, MakeMyTrip, Monster.com, Motorola, OLX Autos, Tata 1mg to name a few. It also grew its talent base and currently operates with a massive strength of more than 3600 passionate and dedicated employees.
Ferns N Petals appoints Shashwat Goswami as Chief Marketing Officer
Goswami was earlier the Marketing Head at Gaana
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 6:22 PM | 2 min read
Gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) has announced the appointment of Shashwat Goswami to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.
In his role will be responsible for leading the company’s marketing approach, creative collaborations to implement FNP’s strategic vision. He will build on the company’s position in the market to accelerate growth, innovation, and value for stakeholders and customers.
As part of the marketing function, Shashwat will oversee brand building, consumer acquisition via organic & paid channels, retention marketing, social media marketing and public relations. The appointment comes amid rapid growth of the gifting behemoth following its ongoing evolution in terms of improved brand ethos and recent rebranding exercise which are part of FNP’s wider mission to bring operational resilience and business excellence to the forefront.
Shashwat who brings almost 2 decades of high impact brand experience, served as the Marketing Head at Gaana where he was leading growth, retention and brand marketing for the music streaming app. Prior to Gaana he was the Marketing Head (Private Label) at Grofers where he was spearheading a wide portfolio of the online grocery major’s own brands. Previously a Senior Executive with a decade long experience at Pepsico he was responsible for conceptualizing and executing creative storytelling and building marketing offence for the cola brand’s iconic Pepsi Thi Pi Gaya campaign. A seasoned strategy and marketing executive, he has been working at the intersection of FMCG and technology for decades. He has been building, leading and scaling marketing efforts across brands.
Speaking on the appointment Pawan Gadia, Global CEO and Director, FNP said “For the past 30 years FNP has brought a lot of joy to people’s lives through its products and services. As we ready ourselves for the next phase of growth, innovation, marketing experience and sustainability will play a crucial role. We intend to bring our consumers closer to the brand by positioning FNP through an innovative lens, by capturing unique story telling opportunities and personalised retail experiences. Shashwat with his compelling track record, his depth and breadth of marketing experience is the right fit and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team”
“I am thrilled to be joining FNP at such an exciting time of the business where we are taking our success in India towards a global footprint. I am looking forward to contributing towards FNP’s growth ambition of becoming one of the world’s most innovative and fast-growing gifting brands.” said Shashwat
NetApp gets Ritesh Doshi as Director Commercial for India and SAARC
He joins from Cisco
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 5:30 PM | 2 min read
NetApp a global cloud-led, data-centric software company today announced the appointment of Ritesh Doshi as Director Commercial for India & SAARC, and member of the NetApp India sales leadership team.
In a highly dynamic environment, the initial enterprise journey to the cloud has entered a new phase: the evolved cloud. With this, NetApp has stepped up their commitment to help customers unlock the best of cloud, and enjoy an optimised and secure environment. Ritesh Doshi’s appointment is in alignment with this vision and enable NetApp to continue to provide best-in-class hybrid multi cloud services to its customers.
Commenting on the appointment, Puneet Gupta, Managing Director, NetApp India and SAARC, said, “Ritesh is a global industry veteran with a wealth of experience in sales leadership positions. He is a thought leader with a penchant for solving complex customer problems. I have been fortunate to have had the chance to work with Ritesh before, and I admire him for being persistent, putting the customer first, and always pushing for results.”
“I am delighted to be joining the NetApp family, a pioneer in data and cloud technologies. This is a fantastic opportunity to work along with the best in the industry, on cutting-edge technologies. New beginnings are always exciting. I am confident that with one of the most talented product and technology teams in the industry, we will continue to be trailblazers in delivering value to our customers”, said Ritesh Doshi.
In his role at NetApp, Ritesh will drive growth across NetApp’s portfolio of products and solutions, while working closely with the partner ecosystem. He will focus on driving GTM through partners and expand into areas which will deliver sustainable long term business growth. One of his priorities entails alignment with hyperscalers and the partner ecosystem. In doing so, Ritesh will leverage and drive NetApp’s new-age cloud innovations to help deliver direct business outcomes for customers. He will additionally bring in thought leadership on evolving trends and drive local innovation to meet customer expectations.
Ritesh brings to the table a highly versatile experience of over 23 years. He was a technology practitioner before moving to frontline sales. He joins NetApp from Cisco, where he led the Enterprise Networking Business in India and SAARC.
With his appointment to the leadership team, NetApp has reiterated its commitment to growing their business across the region.
Duroflex appoints Rajat Rastogi as new CFO
Rajesh Kumar Dash joins as Product and Category Head
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Duroflex has appointed Rajat Rastogi as Chief Financial Officer and Rajesh Kumar Dash as Product and Category Head.
Rastogi has over 20 years of corporate finance experience across a variety of industries, from FMCG to E-Commerce. Previously, he held the role of Finance Head at Udaan.com and has also worked at Livspace, Flipkart, Coca Cola, and Fosroc Chemicals.
As CFO at Duroflex, Rajat will be responsible for ensuring the strong financial health of the organization. He will oversee FP&A & Controllership functions, lead funding discussions, work with department heads to analyze financial data and develop the company's financial strategy. He will also consult with the Board of Directors and business heads of Duroflex.
Commenting on the appointment, Mohanraj J, CEO, Duroflex said, “We are pleased to welcome Rastogi to the Duroflex family. His extensive experience across multiple industries will contribute to our growth and help us develop a strategic roadmap for our IPO. We look forward to working with him to become a prominent sleep solutions organisation with our aggressive expansion plans.”
Rastogi said, “I’m very excited to join Duroflex. Over the past few years, they have grown remarkably thanks to the agile leadership team and focused efforts towards becoming India’s Sleep Expert. I look forward to working with the team and collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to accelerate the company's strategic growth and path to profitability.”
The company has also appointed Rajesh Kumar Dash as Product and Category Head, Duroflex. Dash is a product and marketing expert with 20 years of experience in P&L, Product & Category Management, Portfolio Management and Life Cycle Management.
Dash said, “I am excited to join Duroflex. The organisation’s culture is based on a strongly held and widely shared set of beliefs that are supported by strategy and structure. They have some of the smartest minds with strong technical expertise, a data-driven mindset, passion for products and strategic thinking. I am excited about being part of the growth journey of Duroflex to become the most admired brand in the sleep and comfort industry.”
