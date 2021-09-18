Sanjay Pugalia joins Adani Enterprises as CEO and Editor in Chief

In his new role, Pugalia will lead the media initiatives of the group

Adani Group has appointed veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia as the CEO and Editor in Chief. In his new role, Pugalia will lead the media initiatives of the group. Pugalia was more recently the President at Quint Digital Media.

A seasoned political and business journalist, Pugalia has vast experience working in digital, television and print. Prior to Quint, Pugalia was editor-in-chief of CNBC Awaaz. He has been a leader of several of the private, independent channels as India's media industry was developing 24-news channels beginning in the 1990s.

On his appointment, Adani Group released a statement: "We look forward to leveraging Sanjay's wide-ranging experience in media, communications and branding across the Adani Group's diverse range of businesses and in our Nation Building initiatives."

He will report to Pranav Adani and work closely with Sudipta Bhattacharya and extend his support to the corp comm team.

