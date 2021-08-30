Sandeep Goshal appointed as Head of International Business at WOW SKin Science

Leading Personal Care Brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Sandeep Ghoshal as Head of International Business. With his vast repertoire in the said field, he will play a pivotal role in leading and expanding the international market for Body Cupid Pvt Ltd with a special focus on WOW Skin Science in APAC, Middle East, and in the African regions by setting up a strong team and building robust partnerships.

With an extensive experience of 16 years in the FMCG industry, Sandeep’s core competencies lie in International Business Development, Trade Marketing, and Retailer Management. As a Deputy General Manager at Godrej Consumer Products Limited, he led their international business across various geographies of APAC, Europe, CIS, and North America. With his proficiency in communication skills and collaboration, he has lent his expertise and worked as a Senior Business Manager (APAC) with BIC. He has also worked as a National Trade Marketing Manager for Himalaya Herbals and escalated to become Business Manager for their Latin American & Caribbean Markets.

Elated about his new role, Sandeep Ghoshal, Head of International Business states, “When you think of truly iconic brands, they transcend their country of origin and are known the world over for their superior quality and their ability to deliver on customer promise every single time. We have the same vision for WOW Skin Science. We want WOW to be the first truly global Indian brand with their strong ‘nature inspired’ positioning & world-class packaging to reach every nook and corner beyond India.”

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, WOW Skin Science, states, “I am pleased to welcome Sandeep Ghoshal to the WOW family. With this vast knowledge in understanding Business Development in the overseas market, he is resourceful personnel who will drive the growth trajectory for WOW Skin Science and take it one step further to achieve our goals and objectives. We look forward to having Sandeep as an asset to the organisation who will make our vision of becoming a global Indian brand in its truest sense.”

