Saif Shaikh promoted as COO, Madison Media Pinnacle

Madison Media has just announced that it has promoted Saif Shaikh to Chief Operating Officer, Madison Media Pinnacle. The unit will house, the Agency’s first and leading account, Godrej Consumer Products for Traditional and Digital media.

Saif Shaikh comes with an overall experience of over 19 years in strategy, planning implementation and buying, having joined Madison Media in 2017, he has led the AOR for Godrej across the company’s larger portfolios such as Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Godrej Properties and other businesses like frozen foods and has managed media campaigns for almost 20 brands across portfolios such as hair colour, soaps, handwash, home insecticides, car and room freshener along with real estate.

Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “I am delighted to announce that we are promoting Saif Shaikh to COO – Madison Media Pinnacle. He will now lead the integrated remit of our key Client Godrej. Over the past few years, Saif has consistently delivered on the biggest challenges given to him thanks to his hands-on, passionate, inclusive and never say die approach. We congratulate Saif on his promotion.”

Says Saif Shaikh, COO, Madison Media Pinnacle, “I’m happy to lead Madison’s foremost client, Godrej. I look forward to leading the integrated account and further strengthening the brand and helping it achieve its outcomes.”

Madison Media, India’s largest homegrown media agency that started media operations in 1995, was ranked by Recma, amongst the Top 5 Global Independent Agencies of the World in 2019. Comvergence attributed 211Mn$ of new business wins to Madison Media, double that of the next Agency in its Business Barometer Report for 2020. Similarly, Recma gave Madison Media the top score of A+ in its Comp Pitches Report for 2020. The Agency is also ranked the 2nd most powerful media agency by The Economic Times, Brand Equity Ad Agency Reckoner, 2019. Some other Agency accolades include Best Digital & Social Media Agency of the Year at IDMA 2020, Media Agency of the Year at Prime Time Awards 2020 and 2021. Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019 and Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA 2019. In addition, the Agency has won over 250 awards since 2019.

Madison Media handles media planning and buying for blue-chip clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, Ceat, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, gaana.com, and many others. Madison Media is part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, has as many as 500 Advertisers.

