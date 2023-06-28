Rohit Gopakumar to get new role in Times Network

Gopakumar, who recently quit Optimal Media Solution, will now handle non-news business of Times Network

Veteran media executive Rohit Gopakumar has got a senior leadership role in Times Network, the TV arm of the Times Group, e4m has learnt from reliable sources.

Gopakumar, who stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of Optimal Media Solutions early this month, would now handle the non-news segment of the Times Network.

The development assumes significance ahead of the formal Guardianship Arrangements between Jain brothers that have been finalized last month and will be announced soon.

When asked about the development, Rohit Gopakumar, said, “I can’t comment on speculations. I am just enjoying my internal sabbatical as of now.”

MK Anand, Managing Director and CEO of Times Network, did not respond to calls and messages from e4m. Times Network and Vineet Jain’s responses were also awaited till the time of writing the story.

With a global presence across over 100 countries, Times Network is part of India’s largest media conglomerate, The Times Group. It houses several brands such as Times Now, Et Now, Mirror Now, Movies Now & Movies Now Hd, Mn+, Romedy Now & Romedy Now Hd, Mnx & Mnx Hd And Zoom.

