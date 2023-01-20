Reed Hastings steps down as Netflix CEO

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has said he will step down as CEO and pass on the reins to co-CEO Ted Sarandos and COO Greg Peters, media networks have reported.
In a news report, Hastings was quoted as saying, "I believe it's the right time to compete my succession."
Netflix has just announced that there was a big jump in the number of subscribers at the end of last year on the back of the Harry-Meghan show and the film Glass Onion.
OML Entertainment hires Manav Parekh as Creative Head for Branded Practice
He was the Creative Head at VICE India prior to this appointment
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 11:55 AM | 3 min read
OML Entertainment, a content studio and creator management company operating for close to 20 years, has also announced the appointment of Manav Parekh as its Creative Head for its Branded Practice.
OML’s newly appointed Creative Head, Manav has over 17 years of experience in the creative and content space. His last stint at Leo Burnett as Executive Creative Director - Digital has seen him work with brands like META, JEEP, VISA, Ensure, Nerolac, KTM and PhonePe. Meanwhile, his keen interest in craft beer led him to consult with and launch BrewDog, a Scottish craft beer in India.
Prior to this, he was the Creative Head at VICE India, where he worked on long-form content for brands such as Mountain Dew alongside experiential IPs like BUDX by Budweiser. A seasoned digital creative across organisations such as Disney+ Hotstar, Edelman, Indigo Consulting, JITB and Hungama, Manav brings creative solutions to the table that are truly out-of-the-box.
His role at OML will see him as head creative, leading all branded content work across all businesses at OML.
Manav Parekh - Executive Creative Director - OML Entertainment, said, “I am hugely excited to be part of an organisation that has always championed new-age pop culture in India. OML is intrinsically at the nexus of the creator economy and, by extension, the digital content landscape in India. Brands are getting bolder than ever before, thanks to digital, evolving comms at breakneck speeds. As creatives at OML, our endeavour is to address this and be at the forefront of new-age brand building that is quick, impactful and most importantly, sustainable. We believe that brands aren’t just advertisers but publishers too. This is reflected beautifully in our teams with not just advertising folks but creatives from varied backgrounds, from stand-up comedy to long-form content specialists. I am super stoked for this journey, can you tell?”
Tusharr Kumar - Chief Operating Officer - OML Entertainment mentioned, “At OML, we’re always looking for people who want to work at the cutting edge of the digital content evolution. In fact, we’re attracting talent from traditional advertising agencies and businesses as they want to work in a collaborative space that gives them a canvas to express on in newer, unconventional ways, a space that’s the future in the creator and creative ecosystems. Manav’s ability for brand storytelling and understanding of the new media space will help us drive a big impact for our brand partners – old and new. We’re looking forward to working with Manav and continue building the creative teams at OML”
Dabur International CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani quits, Raghav Agarwal to now take charge
Chutani was associated with the company for close to 26 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 2:59 PM | 2 min read
Krishan Kumar Chutani, CEO of Dabur International, has stepped down. He was associated with the group for close to 26 years.
In an earlier statement, FMCG major Dabur India had said that Krishan Kumar Chutani shall continue as CEO of the company till 13 January, 2023 instead of 28 February, 2023.
The company has also said that Raghav Agrawal will take over the new role as CEO.
Krishan Kumar Chutani has been pioneering the innovation game at Dabur since 1992. Fondly known as KC, he led Dabur International business with an annual turnover of more than AED 1.2 billion and is responsible for its operation in countries in the Middle East and Africa, the USA, the UK, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, China, and Southeast Asia, CIS, and other emerging markets. As a visionary business leader, he has been instrumental in transforming a home-grown brand into an international leader in Ayurveda-based products, without drifting away from core values.
Dabur’s international success can be attributed to his keen sense of analysing the next wave in international consumer business and surfed innovatively to not just make profits but also breakthrough products. Dabur’s success in international business stands strong on KC’s acumen for exploring newer avenues to eventually build brands that are game-changers in their respective categories. He has crafted Dabur’s international growth story by spotting opportunities and has been a major driving force behind Dabur’s diversification and meteoric rise in various consumer product segments.
Prior to Chutani’s stint as CEO, Dabur International Ltd, Malhotra served as the Chief Executive Officer of Dabur International for over a decade. He’s currently the CEO of Dabur India Ltd.
Chutani holds masters degree in Business Economics Management from Delhi University and Executive Education from IIM Ahmedabad and Insead. He has also completed the Global Advanced Leadership Program from Kellogg School of Management.
Karthik Nagarajan appointed CEO of Hogarth India
He has previously held leadership positions at GroupM India, Wavemaker India and Nielsen
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 2:50 PM | 2 min read
Hogarth, a WPP company, has announced the appointment of Karthik Nagarajan as the new CEO of its Indian operations. In this role, he will report to Mark Wong, Hogarth's APAC CEO.
“Karthik brings a wealth of experience in the content and advertising industry to the role, having previously held leadership positions at GroupM India, Wavemaker India, and Nielsen. He held different roles at GroupM, including setting up its social media practice and its digital insights practice. Before joining GroupM, Karthik was the head of Nielsen’s online division and the country head of NM Incite, a JV between Nielsen and Mckinsey. Most recently, he served as the head of GroupM's Branded Content and Wavemaker India's Chief Content Officer,” the agency said.
"India is one of our most important markets for growth globally, and we are happy to have a seasoned leader like Karthik take on the leadership role," said Mark Wong, Hogarth APAC CEO. "Karthik has proven leadership across technology, insights and content, and is ideal to take the Hogarth story forward."
Karthik is excited to be a part of the team and help lead the company to the next level of growth.
"The business of content is at an inflection point, and it is an extraordinary time to be a part of this industry," said Karthik Nagarajan, Hogarth India CEO. "Hogarth is a global leader and the fastest growing WPP company. It is charting a futuristic roadmap for content that is at the confluence of creativity, technology, data, and production. I am extremely excited to be a part of this team and help lead it to the next level of growth."
Hogarth is part of WPP and is known for its inclusivity and its great organizational culture. With Karthik at the helm, the company looks forward to continued growth and innovation in the Indian market.
Clovia names Nikhil Gulati as Head of Brand Marketing
Gulati was earlier heading Media Planning at CARS24
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
Clovia has appointed Nikhil Gulati as its Head of Brand Marketing. He comes with over 10 years of experience in senior business and marketing roles.
As a part of his new role, Gulati will be heading the brand marketing for Clovia with an aim to make the brand a household name in India & a leader within the category. He will be responsible for all the brand, social & content efforts across media & to grow awareness, recall & consideration of the brand.
Prior to joining Clovia, he was heading Media Planning at CARS24 and was responsible for new user acquisition.
Neha Kant, Founder & CRO, Clovia, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nikhil to the Clovia team as our Head of Brand Marketing. Under Nikhil’s leadership, Clovia aims to accelerate its efforts to engage with the audience through different mediums. Nikhil's entrepreneurial experience will definitely serve as a strong asset in Clovia’s journey ahead. His expertise in consumer marketing and profound understanding of consumer behaviour will be crucial in establishing our marketing strategy and solidifying our position as the market leader in the direct-to-consumer sector.”
On his appointment, Gulati said, "I am excited to embark on this new and uniquely challenging journey with Clovia. What excited me the most was the interesting communications, which Clovia has built over the years. My aim is to further the brand's vision to normalize conversations around women's innerwear, a topic that has largely been a taboo till now. I hope to create richer and more engaging experiences that propel these conversations to the limelight and continue to engage with the customers in a way that reflects the ethos of Clovia.”
Vikram Bahl joins as CMO at United Breweries
Prior to this, Bahl was Global Brand Vice-President, Nutrition, at Unilever
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 10:03 AM | 1 min read
Vikram Bahl has been appointed the Chief Marketing Officer at United Breweries. He shared the development on his social media account.
Bahl moved out of Unilever in December last year. He was Global Brand Vice-President, Nutrition.
He was earlier with GSK Consumer Healthcare India as EVP-Marketing for 3 years and before that with Kellogg Company for a long stint of nearly 9 years.
Bahl has also worked with P&G as Regional Marketing Manager, ASEAN Australasia India.
Pilgrim onboards Konark Gaur as Chief Marketing Officer
Gaur was earlier the Business Head at Marico
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 3:28 PM | 2 min read
D2C personal care brand Pilgrim has announced the appointment of Konark Gaur as Chief Marketing Officer.
“Konark, ex-Business Head at Marico Limited, brings almost two decades of experience in effectively building successful businesses in India and global markets. His expertise in scaling up businesses from the ground up will bolster Pilgrim’s journey to be a strong player in the personal care space. As the Chief Marketing Officer, Konark will spearhead marketing & commercial strategies to unlock the next phase of growth for the company,” Pilgrim shared in a statement.
“With Pilgrim eyeing 3x the current run rate in 2023, Konark will closely lead the marketing efforts in introducing new categories in the beauty and personal care ranges. He will also be focusing on building a multidisciplinary team and plans to hire critical positions in the next 2 quarters,” they added.
Commenting on this development, Anurag Kedia, Co-Founder and CEO, Pilgrim, said, “We are thrilled to have Konark onboard, who’s expertise and proven success in building leading brands makes him the ideal partner to channel our business goals into a robust marketing strategy. 2023 will be a crucial year in our growth journey and with Konark at the helm of our consumer-insight driven marketing strategy, we are geared up to build a credible brand in the personal care industry.”
On his appointment, Konark Gaur, Chief Marketing Officer, Pilgrim said, “Pilgrim is committed to providing Beauty Secrets from around the world to Indian consumers in an accessible way. Anurag and Gagandeep have built a truly differentiated brand and a relevant idea that meets the unmet desire of millennials to experience global beauty offerings affordably, at their doorstep. Pilgrim is curating and innovating “native” global experiences and not merely importing global ingredients. This is what excites me the most about the company, the founders and their vision. At this crucial juncture, I aim to scale awareness and growth across multiple channels that can help fast-track Pilgrim’s journey to being the most preferred and loved brand in the beauty and personal care industry.”
Prior to Marico as their Business Head, he worked with Sebamed as the Chief Marketing Officer. He has also worked with Nestle & General Mills leading business strategy, innovation and go-to-market execution. Additionally, he co-founded Jazz up Salon, a professional salon chain and hijinny.com, an internet start-up.
Wunderman Thompson S Asia appoints Harsh Shah as Chief Digital Officer
Prior to this, Shah was with Dentsu Creative as President – West, leading operations, revenue, people and culture for Dentsu Webchutney, and regional business for rest of Dentsu Creative
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 10:22 AM | 2 min read
Harsh Shah has been appointed as Chief Digital Officer at Wunderman Thompson South Asia effective 17th January 2023.
In his last stint, Shah was with Dentsu Creative as President – West, and led operations, revenue, people and culture for Dentsu Webchutney, and regional business for the rest of Dentsu Creative.
In his new role, he will be responsible for accelerating the digital transformation of the Wunderman Thompson Group, and working with all of its agencies across Creative, Communication, Tech, Health and Commerce to deliver an integrated solution to all clients across the Group.
Commenting on the appointment, Shams Jasani, Chief Executive Officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said, “We are delighted to welcome Harsh to the Wunderman Thompson family. He brings in a wealth of experience across Digital, Technology and Commerce. Our work at Wunderman Thompson harnesses the power of creative, technology, and Commerce to drive unprecedented growth for some of the world’s biggest brands. We are glad to have Harsh onboard at a critical juncture when we are keenly looking at offering end-to-end capabilities to our clients at scale.”
On his appointment, Shah said, “I am deeply excited by the vision drawn up at WT and my specific charter as a key growth partner. I look forward to drive this vision and unlock growth with my highly experienced and talented peers at the agency. In the ever-evolving social and economic fabric of the world, it is essential to look at culture and consumer demand as an important ongoing thread in what we do. Leading Digital at WT makes this journey especially thrilling for me.”
Based out of Mumbai, Shah will report directly to Shams Jasani, Chief Executive Officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia.
