Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, has resigned. Kumar used to host a number of programmes including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des Ki Baat, and Prime Time.

Kumar is known for his groundbreaking coverage of the raw issues impacting the people of the country. He has been twice conferred with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award and Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2019.

Making the announcement, the channel in an internal mail stated, the resignation is effective immediately.

“Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him: in the ‘crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally,” read the mail.

“Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades: his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be successful as he embarks on a new beginning,” it stated.

