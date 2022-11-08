Purushottam Vaishnava named Director of ZMCL

Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has named Purushottam Vaishnava as Director of the company. Vaishnava was earlier the CEO of Zee Media-Cluster2.

The decision on the appointment was taken at a meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company held on November 8.

The company will file the necessary application with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for obtaining the prior approval before his appointment on the Board of the Company.

