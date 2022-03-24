Pragya Upadhyay joins BBetter as Chief Marketing Officer

Healthcare brand BBetter has announced that it has brought on board femtech brand Pee Safe’s Ex-Vice President of Growth - Pragya Upadhyay as their new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this new role, she will be spearheading advancement, development and the execution of the company’s overall brand and communications strategy. The appointment comes in the background of BBetter’s plans of taking the brand ethos to over 10 million people and improving the sales in the next six months.

Upadhyay is an entrepreneur with over 12 years of experience in digital marketing, operations, product management and process improvement. In her previous role at Pee Safe, she led the company's D2C growth, B2B, alliances, amongst other marketing initiatives. In addition to this, she had also co-founded VanityCube in 2014, India's 1st Travelling Salon for Men and Women with operations in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune. VanityCube was acquired by VLCC in 2017. Prior to Vanity Cube, she was with Protiviti Consulting as a part of the financial industry, risk and compliance, business process improvement teams.

Srikanth Ch, Co-Founder & CEO, BBetter, said, “Pragya's track record of scaling digital-first brands is a great fit for BBetter as we look to accelerate our initial success in the nutraceuticals segment. Her experience in 360-degree marketing at her earlier roles will benefit BBetter in scaling the brand. As an entrepreneur herself, we see a great value addition to our leadership.”

Over the past years, the pandemic has put e-commerce at the forefront in the Healthcare sector, with the nutraceutical industry witnessing significant growth. Founded in 2017, BBetter, offers high-quality health supplements & medical devices to consumers while encouraging them to maintain their health and reach their fitness goals.

Speaking on her appointment, Pragya Upadhyay, CMO at BBetter, said “During a series of roles throughout my career, I have always felt that my heart was in marketing and how the success of that team can drive forward the overall growth of an organization. In the last few years, technology and content have emerged as drivers of changes in the industry, and I am thrilled to participate in this new wave.”

