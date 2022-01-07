PepsiCo India names George Kovoor as Senior Vice President-Beverages

Kovoor was most recently SVP International Away From Home, at PepsiCo’s global HQ in New York

PepsiCo India has announced the appointment of George Kovoor as Senior Vice President-Beverages, effective, 1st January 2022. Kovoor will be the GM for the beverage business and will also be responsible for creating the long-term sustainability strategy for both the foods and beverage categories.

Kovoor is a PepsiCo veteran, having completed 28 years with the company, in various operating roles across India, APAC, and China and most recently as SVP International Away From Home, at PepsiCo’s global HQ in New York.

Kovoor will be relocating back to India after 18 years. George is known for his hands-on understanding of the business and commitment to developing talent and forging strong stakeholder partnerships, the company said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)