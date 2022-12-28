Pallavi Chakravarti of DDB Mudra moves on
Chakravarti, Creative Head, West, joined DDB Mudra in May 2021 from Taproot Dentsu
exchange4media has learned from reliable sources that Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head, West, DDB Mudra, has put in her papers after a year-and-half-long stint at the agency. Chakravarti joined DDB Mudra in May 2021 from Taproot Dentsu where she led the creative function for the Mumbai office as Executive Creative Director.
DDB Mudra has confirmed the development while Chakravarti was unavailable for comment. Not much is known about her next move. In a career spanning over 17 years, Chakravarti has been instrumental in building effective brand campaigns across categories. She has worked with brands like Stayfree, Facebook, Airtel, Parle, Uber, Pepsi and Times of India among others. Previously, she has worked with Saatchi & Saatchi, JWT and Grey.
The DDB Mudra Group is a marketing and creative services group in India, part of the DDB Worldwide Group. It offers capabilities from brand strategy, campaign design, experience design, digital strategy, content solutions, media planning and buying, analytics and reporting to shopper marketing, through agency brands –DDB Mudra, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, OMD Mudramax, Interbrand, Track, TracyLocke and DDB Health & Lifestyle.
GroupM elevates Navin Khemka as CEO of EssenceMediacom, S Asia
Sonali Malaviya named Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 2:12 PM | 3 min read
Following GroupM’s announcement of a global merger of Essence and MediaCom to form EssenceMediacom earlier this year, GroupM India has announced the elevations of Navin Khemka as CEO and Sonali Malaviya as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for EssenceMediacom South Asia. Both will drive the integration of the digital and data-driven DNA of Essence with MediaCom's multichannel, audience planning and strategic media expertise, facilitating client growth globally through an agile response to an ever-evolving media landscape.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM South Asia said, “Both Navin and Sonali are inspirational leaders and under their leadership for MediaCom and Essence, they have been consistent in their efforts for the transformation of agency businesses. With both agencies coming together we all are very excited and confident that we will continue to strengthen our client relationships and continue to focus on our people and capabilities. I congratulate both Navin and Sonali on their new roles and I am certain that this will be a formidable force in bringing some of the best work for our clients.”
Rupert McPetrie, CEO – EssenceMediacom APAC said: “The appointment of Navin as CEO and Sonali as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for EssenceMediacom South Asia provides us with very strong leadership and direction as we build our new agency of the future and transform the work we do for our clients. Both have a great track record, both have a firm belief in putting people first, and together will bring new growth to our client's businesses.”
On his elevation, Navin Khemka, CEO - EssenceMediacom South Asia said, “I am looking forward to this transformational role for leading the merged agency of Essence and MediaCom. With our best-in-class data and digital-led solutions, I am confident that we will be able to future-proof our talent and offer new services. Thanks to all our clients for their continued trust and partnership. Our clients can now look forward to the sophistication from EssenceMediacom that is required to succeed in the new era.”
Navin has over 25 years of experience across networks, working on most aspirational brands. In his previous roles in GroupM, Navin was part of a Mindshare team and was also actively involved in the merger of Maxus & MEC to form Wavemaker, ensuring a seamless transition of people, cultures & clients. Under his leadership in the past four years, MediaCom has scaled new heights.
Sonali Malaviya, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer - EssenceMediacom South Asia said, “Clients today expect media to be at the frontline of transformation - delivering rapid, scalable business change in an era of new possibilities. Every day platforms evolve, creators emerge, and communities are formed. A flywheel of change is being powered at the intersection of consumers, content, and technology. I am looking forward to partnering with our highly talented teams and driving that change & achieving growth and transformation in a way that serves our consumers and clients - it is the best time to work in media.”
Sonali has over 20 years of experience in management and media across industries and markets, including senior roles at Mindshare, PHD and MediaCom in multiple markets. She came back to the GroupM family in 2018 where she was leading the agency’s Google business in India and Southeast Asia as Senior Vice President, Client Services. In 2021, Sonali was elevated to MD of Essence India.
Both Navin and Sonali will be based out of Gurgaon and while Navin will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia and Rupert McPetrie, CEO – EssenceMediacom APAC, and Sonali will report into Navin. Both will continue to be a part of GroupM South Asia Exco.
Amar Ujala Group names Najeeb Siddiqui as Head Sales West & Rest of Metros
Siddiqui has over 22 years of experience in Sales & Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Amar Ujala Group has appointed Najeeb Siddiqui as Head Sales West and Rest of Metros. He holds more than 22 years of experience in Sales, Marketing and has expertise in non-traditional revenue generation (concept selling).
“I am excited to start this new chapter of my professional career with Amar Ujala Group’s Business Solutions verticals . I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to create a robust business path for the company in their new phase. as the company has always had a powerful ecosystem of talent and technology to deliver large scale and quality projects apart from BAU,” he said.
Siddiqui started his career with BCCL and later joined Mid-Day Multimedia Ltd. He has also worked with Jagran18 Publications, DB Corp Ltd. where he worked for more than a decade. His last association, before Joining Amar Ujala, was with Rajasthan Patrika Group as Vice President, where he was instrumental in driving the Sales and Brand solutions strategies.
Kumar Shekhar elevated as Deputy Country Manager, Tide India
Kumar has over 16 years of experience in Operations, Servicing, Risk & Fraud Management
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 1:33 PM | 1 min read
Tide, the UK's SME-focused business financial platform, has announced the elevation of Kumar Shekhar as Deputy Country Manager, Tide India.
The announcement follows Tide’s recent market entry into India.
In his new role, Kumar will focus on strengthening Tide’s presence in India, to better meet the needs of Tide members. He will also help position Tide for nationwide growth and realise Tide’s commitment to making it easier for SMEs to do business.
Kumar has more than 16 years of experience in Operations, Servicing, Risk & Fraud Management, Collection, Internal Audit, Headcount & Cost Planning, and Team Management. Before joining Tide, Kumar has served as the Vice President-Risk Operations at PayU Payments and held leadership positions at GE Capital and SBI Card.
DHR Global elevates Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, India
He rejoined the company in September 2020 for a second stint
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 2:40 PM | 1 min read
DHR Global has elevated Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, India.
“With his leadership skills and wealth of industry knowledge, we have confidence that he will be successful leading the local teams,” the company has said.
Vikram was first associated with the firm from 2009-2013 before re-joining in September 2020.
“Over the years, he has proven himself to be a key member of the Board & CEO and Consumer & Retail Practices. He has extensive global experience working with diversified conglomerates, business houses and private equity firms across the consumer goods, consumer tech, digital, hospitality, retail, media and entertainment industries. Additionally, he has experience in managing teams, offices and operations – both in-house and outsourced – at the previous firms he worked with and in his corporate stint. We are pleased to have Vikram’s steady, thoughtful leadership in the APAC region,” the company statement said.
Schbang appoints Kashyap Joshi as Executive Creative Director
Prior to this, Joshi was with Wunderman Thompson as Vice President and Senior Creative Director
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 5:37 PM | 2 min read
Schbang, the creative and technology transformation company, has appointed Kashyap Joshi as Executive Creative Director. Joshi brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, having worked in digital, direct, and mainlines with brands across sectors. He joins from Wunderman Thompson, where he was the Vice President and Senior Creative Director.
At AMFI, he worked with brands like Cello Pens, Johnson & Johnson, and Parag Milk foods. Having played an instrumental role in the marquee campaign, #MutualFundsSahiHai, Joshi is the recipient of many international and national awards like Effies, New York Festivals AME, Advertising Club Bombay, and more.
As it expands globally and in number, the 1000-talent-strong company, Schbang, continues to strengthen its senior leadership. Joshi's role at Schbang will be to trigger strategic and creative thinking that enables ideas to support this evolution in digital. He will work with Aditya Mehendale, National Creative Director, and Rayomand Patell, Chief Creative Office and Chief Integration officer.
Joshi said on his appointment, "We've all seen many agencies trying to integrate mainline with digital. Either by upscaling their people's skills or by acquisition. Few, if any, have come close to achieving this. However, the good news is that this integration is happening (more easily and effortlessly) from the digital side. Mainly because of their fluidity of thinking and functioning. Schbang is at the forefront of this evolution, and I'm very thankful they've given me the opportunity to be a part of it. I'm excited to see what lies ahead."
Aditya Mehendale, National Creative Director, commented on his joining, "Kashyap is a powerful creative force. In a world that has become obsessed with the glitz of treatment and packaging, Kashyap is the sort who is more interested in the insides of the bonnet. I see him becoming a serious contributor to the elevation of our craft by strengthening the insights we chase and the questions we ask.”
Infobip names Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth
Among Lewis' immediate tasks include launching Infobip's One Communications Platform brand positioning across all audiences and channels to drive awareness
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:29 AM | 3 min read
Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth. Ben will lead Infobip's global marketing and growth function and is responsible for increasing the firm's market share and brand awareness to meet its ambitious growth targets. Taking a customer-centric approach, he will ensure Infobip is positioned as the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.
His immediate priorities include launching Infobip's One Communications Platform brand positioning across all audiences and channels to drive awareness. He will also enhance Infobip's customer marketing and growth capabilities by, for instance, introducing new initiatives such as account-based marketing. In addition, by bringing together the firm's marketing and growth teams globally, Ben will align all regions behind the same objective.
In the medium term, Ben will build Infobip's brand equity globally and drive greater engagement with its critical tier-one platform business customers. He will also ensure greater visibility for Infobip's self-service offer.
Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, said: "Infobip is focused on profitable growth, and the marketing and growth team is critical to our success. But to achieve that success, every team worldwide must be aligned and focused on the same objective. Combining the marketing and growth teams under Ben's new leadership unifies our end-to-end go-to-market functions from strategy to campaigns. Now everyone is focused on how they can help our customers succeed and, by doing so, how we can achieve ambitious profitable growth.
"Ben is an exceptional marketing leader with vast industry experience. What's more, having been with the firm for some time in understands our business inside out. At Infobip, we're committed to developing our people, helping them perform at their best and make the step up, which Ben exemplifies with this new appointment."
Overseeing a global team, Ben has significant experience in global omnichannel communications. He was previously VP of Strategic Commercial Innovation at Infobip. Before Infobip, Ben was Director of Revenue Operations at U.S. messaging heavyweight OpenMarket. Acquired by Infobip in 2020, Ben joined OpenMarket from a tech start-up in 2016. Following the acquisition of OpenMarket, Ben managed the transition of the sales and accounts teams, working closely with Infobip's executive team.
Ben Lewis, Vice President of Marketing and Growth at Infobip, said: "Having worked with Infobip and its executive team since its acquisition of OpenMarket, I've seen first-hand the breadth and depth of its people. Infobip has been hugely successful to date, and it has strong relationships with customers such as Microsoft and Adobe and partners like CRM platform HubSpot and workflow platform ServiceNow.
"With a more agile and collaborative approach, we can enhance that success and ensure Infobip achieves ambitious profitable growth. I'm looking forward to working with colleagues to ensure customers understand how our full stack communications infrastructure is so powerful that other providers run their platforms on it."
Russell Barrett bids adieu to BBH India
Himanshu Saxena COO & MD, BBH India will helm the agency’s leadership team
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 3:40 PM | 2 min read
BBH India, a Publicis Groupe agency has announced that Russell Barrett, CEO and CCO BBH India, will be moving on from the agency to pursue other opportunities Himanshu Saxena COO & MD, BBH India will helm the agency’s leadership team.
Barrett has been with BBH for 12 years and has been instrumental in making BBH India one of the most sought-after creative agencies, winning several accolades including Cannes Lions, One Show Pencils, Andy’s, Spikes, D&ADs and London Internationals.
Speaking about the announcement Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia & Chairman BBH India said, “We would like to thank Russell for his invaluable contribution towards making BBH India the powerhouse it is today. He has laid down a very strong creative foundation and has been a fantastic partner to me in the time we’ve worked together. I wish him all the very best.
We are fortunate that we have a stellar team of business, creative and strategy leaders at BBH who continue to run our businesses, relentlessly chasing growth and living up to the black sheep creative reputation. We are in the process of finalizing the new creative leadership at BBH India and will be making our announcement soon.”
Said Russell Barrett "I’ve had a brilliant journey for almost 13 years at BBH. It’s always been about the people, starting with Sir John Hegarty as a mentor, to the chance to work with some of the most brilliant minds and the nicest people globally and in India. I can positively say that the agency today is in extremely capable and talented hands. I wish Dheeraj and Himanshu and the amazing teams at BBH the very best as I prepare for new beginnings in the new year."
