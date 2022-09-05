Palki Sharma Upadhyay confirms exit from WION with tweet

This is not news anymore, but let me say it anyway, posted Upadhyay

Palki Sharma Upadhyay has confirmed her exit from WION. Upadhyay, Managing Editor at WION, has tweeted about her decision to move on.

“This is not news anymore, but let me say it anyway ? After five and a half years at WION, I’m moving on. Still in transition and overwhelmed by all your messages and best wishes. Can’t wait to share details of the new project!,” she posted.

Sharma hosted the last episode of her prime time show-Gravitas on September 2.

It is understood that both Dr Subhash Chandra and the new management were wary of the fact that the newsroom and the news product was built on and dependent on one show and one anchor.

For the last three years Palki Sharma was synonymous with WION and recently the channel roped in Madhu Soman as CBO. exchange4media reached out to officials concerned at WION but is yet to get a confirmation from them.

Sources further added that she may be joining CNN News 18, Times Group or India Today Group, however her next destination is unknown.

Upadhyay has over 20 years of experience in the field of journalism.

We also reached out to Upadhyay for her comment without getting any response at the time of filing of this report.

