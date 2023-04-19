P. Rajendran named Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, the real estate arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has announced the appointment of P. Rajendran as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO).

In his new role, Rajendran will lead various aspects towards achieving complete customer satisfaction and co-create the company's strategic road map, fully aligning it with present and future customer needs. He will be responsible for enhancing customer-driven sales performance, developing new marketing strategies, and directing desired growth plans towards the success of the company.

Rajendran brings over two decades of rich experience in real estate and consumer goods. He has served in leadership roles in renowned companies such as M/s Tata Value Homes Limited, M/s Tata Housing Development Company Limited, M/s Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, and M/s Eureka Forbes. He was also the founder of M/s North Star Realty. Before joining Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, he served as Chief Operating Officer at M/s Aliens Group.

Speaking on the new development, Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "We are pleased to welcome Rajendran to our senior leadership team. With his extensive experience in sales and marketing and proven track record, we are confident that he will play a key role in driving the growth of our business.”

On joining, P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, added, "I am excited to join Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and look forward to contributing to the brand’s success. With its strong reputation, impressive portfolio of projects, and commitment to quality, I believe that we can make a significant impact in the real estate industry. I am honoured to have the opportunity to work with such a talented and dedicated team, and I am confident that together we can achieve great things."

Rajendran holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Telecommunication from the Bhilai Institute of Technology and Master in Business Administration in Marketing from the Institute for Technology and Management (ITM), Mumbai.

