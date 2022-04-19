Ninety One Cycles appoints Sairam Subramanian as Chief Marketing Officer

Ninety One Cycles, an active lifestyle brand, announced the appointment of Sairam Subramanian as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company. The new appointment is in sync with Ninety One’s efforts to invest in & build an experienced leadership team. Sairam will lead the marketing function end-to-end to strengthen Ninety One’s brand equity.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, Sairam was an integral part of Unilever’s leadership team as the General Manager for Lakme in his last stint. He spent 14 years at Unilever doing varied roles across sales and marketing. Sairam held key positions such as Global Brand Manager of Dove, Marketing Manager Hair Care & Customer Marketing Director of Home Care.

Speaking on the appointment, Sachin Chopra, Co-founder and CEO of Ninety One Cycles said, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Sairam Subramanian as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company. With over 14 years of experience in marketing and leading large businesses, we believe Sairam will play an instrumental role in building brand Ninety One and accelerating the brand growth further. We share the common vision of bringing in a revolution in one of India’s oldest mobility mediums – cycles, following an engineering-led, consumer-centric disruptive approach.”

On his appointment, Sairam Subramanian, CMO of Ninety One Cycles said, “Ninety One is on an exciting journey to disrupt the cycle market in India by crafting differentiated and well engineered products for our consumers. This also comes at an opportune time when the market for well-engineered premium cycles is exploding. I feel fortunate to be able to come on board and help build brand Ninety One as we scale new heights.”

Ninety One has recently closed its Series A funding of ~US$ 30 million from marquee investors such as Avaana Capital, Titan Capital, A91 Partners and Fireside Ventures. The amount will be invested towards the state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, e-cycles portfolio and expansion into global markets. Following the capital injection, Ninety One, the make in India, make for the world brand from AlphaVector (India) Pvt. Ltd., is now valued at ~INR 1,000 crores.

