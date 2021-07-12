Network18 reappoints Rahul Joshi as MD for three years

Joshi has been associated with Network18 Group since September 2015

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 8:46 AM
Rahul Joshi

Network18 has reappointed Rahul Joshi as MD for a three-year period beginning July 9. Joshi is also the CEO – News and Group Editor-in-Chief of Network18. He is also the MD of TV18, the broadcasting arm of Network18, which owns a majority stake in Viacom18.

"We would like to inform you that Mr. Rahul Joshi has been reappointed as Managing Director of the Company with effect from July 9, 2021 for a further period of three (3) years to hold office up to July 8, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders," Network18 said in a filing on the BSE.

"Rahul Joshi is not related to any of the Director of the Company, and he is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of SEBI or any such other authority."

Joshi has been associated with Network18 Group since September 2015. Prior to joining Network18 Group, Rahul worked with The Economic Times for more than two decades. He also played a pivotal role in launching ET NOW and helped shape the digital coverage of ET Online. He also has worked with The Indian Express in the past.

He has done his Master's in Management Studies from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai University.

