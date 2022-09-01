Netflix hires Snap’s Jeremi Gorman to run its global ad business

The company has also roped in Snap’s Peter Naylor, who will serve as VP of Advertising Sales

Streaming giant Netflix has hired Snap’s Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman as President of Worldwide Advertising. The company has also roped in Snap’s VP of Sales, Americas Peter Naylor, who will serve as VP of Advertising Sales.

According to media reports, the two executives will take up their roles at Netflix in September. Reports add that Naylor will report to Gorman, who will report to Netflix's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters.

“I am thrilled to be joining Netflix to help build the advertising business and a world-class advertising team from the ground up. We’re just at the beginning, but look forward to delivering the best experiences for Netflix members and the advertising community, of which I have proudly been a part for over 20 years,” Gorman said in a statement.

“It has been great to see the excitement amongst the advertiser community about Netflix’s upcoming ads-supported offering. I’m excited to be joining the team and look forward to helping our advertisers connect with Netflix members around the world,” Naylor said in a statement.

“Jeremi’s deep experience in running ad businesses and Peter’s background in leading ad sales teams together will be key as we expand membership options for consumers through a new ad-supported offering,” Peters said in a statement.

In April, Netflix announced that it will introduce a new lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to the existing ads-free basic, standard, and premium plans. Subsequently, it selected Microsoft as the global advertising technology and sales partner.

"Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members," Greg Peters had said in a statement.

Netflix's ad-supported streaming package is expected to debut in early 2023 and could cost $7 to $9 per month (Rs 550 to 700 per month).

