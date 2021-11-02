NetApp ropes in Cisco's Varun Parwanda as Marketing Head for India/SAARC

NetApp, an American hybrid cloud data services and data management company headquartered in California, has appointed Cisco's Varun Parwanda as Marketing Head for India/SAARC. At Cisco, he was Marketing Manager — Public Sector & Enterprise.



“I am pleased to welcome Varun Parwanda to the NetApp family. Varun joins us as Marketing Head for India/SAARC and brings with him rich experience in marketing, having worked with leading technology companies,” Puneet Gupta, Vice President & Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC, said in a LinkedIn post.

“I had the privilege of working with Varun earlier and was amazed with his creativity, thinking and strong execution skills. Here’s wishing Varun all the very best in his new role, which I am sure will bring along lots of success, happiness and fun,” he added.

