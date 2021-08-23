Naveen Gaur elevated as ‘Group COO – Growth and Innovation’ at MullenLowe Lintas Group

MullenLowe Lintas Group plans to further consolidate its offering beyond strategy and creativity. To this end, Naveen Gaur has been elevated as ‘Group COO – Growth and Innovation’, MullenLowe Lintas Group.

Naveen’s mandate will be to strengthen the areas of marketing services that agencies within the Group offer - such as PR, digital, content creation and production, experiential, design, analytics and MarTech. In addition to this, Naveen will also lead the marketing, reputation and strategic growth initiatives for the Group.

In his previous role as the Deputy CEO of Lowe Lintas, he was overseeing the existing key business relationships and founding new ones. Naveen’s association with Lintas goes back to 2010 when he was Branch Head of Lowe Lintas Delhi where he encouraged an entrepreneurial culture of growth and business excellence. Under his leadership, the agency added large mandates that are a healthy mix of start-ups and established brands. He is also credited with deepening the agency’s relationship with Google, Pernod Ricard, Nestle and Cargill foods.

Amer Jaleel – Group CCO and Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group, who has worked closely with Naveen on marquee brands of the Group like Havells, Google and OLX amongst others, said: “I’ve worked with Naveen as a partner for over 10 eventful years. He stands firmly proud of owning the intersection on brand and business. And would be fearless in pointing out the lack of either in a piece of work he would be judging. And that shows his innate understanding of both. Naveen remains oddly unserious despite having seen through hundreds of crises. He switches seamlessly and this quality is what Lintas wants to capitalise on to ride into its most transformative phase ever. Naveen will help broaden the scope of what it means to be a brand in the new age.”

After leading Lowe Lintas into its next phase of growth as its Deputy CEO, he will now be tasked with replicating the success for marketing services of the Group – Lintas Live, dCell, LinEngage, Lintas C:EX and LinConsult. Naveen will aggressively grow this already strong suite of specialist services as well as develop new ones through an effective combination of build, acquire and collaborate.

Commenting on the elevation, Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group said: “We are living in very exciting times as we see shifts in the entire marketing landscape. This presents us with a great opportunity to extend our services across the spectrum of creative solutions eco-system. Naveen is a stalwart in the advertising business and is an entrepreneur at heart. There can be no one better to lead the agencies in developing and growing this eco-system. We will be looking at serving our existing clients better by using our “Hyperbundled” creative solutions process to bring all the specialist services around the client goals. At the same time, this eco-system will also develop their own independent clients and growth agenda. I am very excited to see Naveen take up this role.”

Talking about the elevation, Naveen Gaur, Group COO – Growth and Innovation, MullenLowe Lintas Group said: “Growth and value creation drive me. I am honored that the Group has entrusted me with this role and responsibility to make some bold moves and create future leading offerings and take the Group to the next level. I am looking forward to doing new things that will make me sleepless again.”

Naveen assumes the new role from 1st September 2021. He will be handing over his current responsibilities over the next few months to the new leadership at Lowe Lintas which will be announced soon. This transition will be completed by the end of 2021.

