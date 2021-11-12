Nandita Sinha named CEO of Myntra

She is currently the VP of Customer Growth and Marketing at Flipkart and will take on her new responsibility in January 2022

Online fashion retailer Myntra has named Nandita Sinha has its CEO, effective January 2022. She is currently the VP of Customer Growth and Marketing at Flipkart, overseeing marketing for the e-comm company.

Sinha replaces Myntra's outgoing CEO Amar Nagaram who has been with the company for seven years. With her appointment, the group gets its first female CEO.

As of now, details of Sinha's replacement are not known.

