MiQ appoints Rohit Monga as the Head of product and partnerships for India
In his last role, Monga headed the sales team at Criteo
MiQ, a global advertising technology company, has appointed Rohit Monga as the head of product, partnerships, and marketing in India. He will be responsible for expanding MiQ’s commercial business and build partnerships in India. With more than 10 years of industry experience, Rohit brings an extensive understanding of advertising products and services with a global market exposure.
Rohit comes with a demonstrated history of working with the new age business and internet industry and has a deep understanding of multiple business formats in digital commerce including retail media. Rohit has built successful go-to-market and sustainable businesses strategies across technology and digital businesses. In his last role, Rohit headed the sales team at Criteo, where he led the new business acquisition for the India market, read a press release.
In the past, he has worked with brands like Oracle and EY and closely engaged with founders and entrepreneurs to build strategies aligned with the company's growth plans, focusing on short- and long-term goals, and boosting the product portfolio and partnerships for the brand.
Commenting on the appointment, Siddharth Dabhade, Global Commercial Board Member and Managing Director, MiQ said, “India is a key growth market for MiQ, and we are focused on bringing exceptional talent to our team to bolster our solutions, strengthen our partnerships, and deliver data-driven programmatic advertising solutions to brands and digital media agencies. Rohit has the right balance of technology and media acumen. I welcome Rohit to our India team and look forward to partnering with him in our growth journey ahead.”
Rohit Monga, Head of Product at MiQ, said “I am excited to join MiQ to shape the future of programmatic advertising in India. In a fast-evolving digital marketing landscape, we bring our technology and data analytics expertise to drive results for our clients. My focus will be on building solutions for India and engaging with new clients and partners to drive our business goals. I look forward to building strong relations further strengthening the brand’s upcoming retail expansion.”
Rohit has a bachelor's degree in engineering in information technology from Rajasthan University and has won various accolades. Rohit is an industry thought leader who has spoken at several AdTech conferences and events.
Google’s Kiran Mani to join Viacom18 as CEO Digital
Mani will reportedly spearhead JioCinema’s growth
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 9:32 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 has brought on board Google’s Kiran Mani as the CEO of its digital vertical, according to media reports. Mani is currently Google’s General Manager & MD for Android and Google Play for APAC region.
According to a report, Mani will oversee the growth of JioCinema.
Mani has been associated with Google for nearly 13 years now, having joined the company in March 2010 as Head of Sales-India. He has been an Angel Investor at The Bodi Tree since 2014.
Girish Nair joins NDTV as Assignment Editor
Prior to this, Nair was associated with ABP News
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 6:01 PM | 1 min read
Senior media professional Girish Nair has joined NDTV as Assignment Editor. He will also see the responsibilities of research and digital integration here.
Prior to this, Nair was associated with ABP News for about three and a half years as Assignment Editor, as well as handling the responsibilities of digital integration.
Nair has over two decades of media experience. He has earlier served stints at Zee News where he looked after the Integrated Multi Media Network and India Today Group and CNN-IBN( now News18).
Senior journalist Rajkishore appointed Managing Editor of Dainik Bhaskar, Digital
Prior to this, he was Executive Director for the India chapter of a US-UK based thinktank
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 5:05 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist Rajkishore has been appointed as Managing Editor of Dainik Bhaskar Digital.
Prior to this, he was working as Executive Director for the India chapter of US-UK based thinktank 'Global Policy Insights' (GPI) and consultant with India Today Group's digital channel 'News Tak'.
Rajkishore was earlier with ABP News as Political Editor in May 2016. In 2019, he launched 'ABP Ganga' as an editor. Leaving 'ABP Ganga' in 2021, he became Editor-at-Large in ABP Group.
Prior to 'ABP News', Rajkishore was associated with 'Dainik Jagran', where he was working as the National Chief of Bureau. Rajkishore headed the national bureau for 42 editions of 15 states in 'Dainik Jagran'.
Rajkishore began his career with Danik Jagran in 2003. Prior to 'Dainik Jagran', Rajkishore had also worked with 'Amar Ujala' as Chief Reporter in Kanpur. He has also been a part of the Punjab and Haryana launching team of 'Amar Ujala' in the year 2000.
Senior news anchor Rohit Ranjan joins News Nation
He has earlier hosted the prime-time show 'DNA' on Zee News
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 4:43 PM | 1 min read
After recently bidding farewell to Zee Media, senior news anchor Rohit Ranjan has now started his new journey with 'News Nation'.
It must be mentioned that Ranjan used to host the prime-time show 'DNA' on 'Zee News'. Recently, the channel roped in actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat to host the show.
In the past, he has worked with channels like Zee News, Zee Hindustan, News World India and 'P7'.
Zomato’s Vedansh K joins boAt as Head of Brand Marketing
He was Creative Lead at Zomato
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 3:39 PM | 1 min read
Vedansh K has joined boAt as Head of Brand Marketing. The news was shared by Vedansh through a LinkedIn post.
In the post, Vedansh thanked Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta and Senior Brand Manager Siya Wadhawan.
Vedansh joins boat from Zomato where he was the Creative Lead. He has earlier worked with Dentsu Impact, Humour Me and Mullen Lowe Lintas.
Sajesh Raghavan moves on from Hindu Business Line
He was associated with the publication for about nine years
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 21, 2023 3:08 PM | 1 min read
Sajesh Raghavan has quit The Hindu Group, after serving for almost nine years in several roles.
Raghavan has been Business Head of The Hindu Business Line, the Hindu Group’s financial daily. He was Head of the Financial services vertical which grew phenomenally under his leadership. He was also responsible for driving all agency alliances and partnership nationally. In addition, he was overseeing revenue responsibility for WEST region after the departure of the head of west.
Sajesh has worked with brands like TEN Sports and American Express in his previous stints.
Sajesh's next move is not yet known.
Shirish Agarwal moves out of Panasonic Life Solutions India
Agarwal was heading marketing communications & brand for four years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:58 PM | 1 min read
Shirish Agarwal has stepped down as Head - Marketing Communications & Brand of Panasonic Life Solutions India.
Agarwal was with the company for four years.
Prior to Panasonic, he was with Hewlett-Packard India and Times Internet.
His expertise lies in brand, media and communication strategy.
