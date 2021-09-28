Mindshare India gets Gopa Menon as Digital Head, SA

Menon will be based out of Gurgaon and will report to COO Amin Lakhani

Mindshare India, GroupM’s flagship agency, today announced the appointment of Gopa Menon as the Digital Head, South Asia.

In this role, Gopa will be responsible for managing the agency’s full-service digital offerings and help existing and new clients transform their digital processes, digital marketing strategies, brand building and ROI driven marketing outcomes.

Gopa Menon comes with a rich and vast experience of close to 18 years in driving digital transformation for brands across the region.

Amin Lakhani, Chief Operating Officer, Mindshare South Asia said, “Gopa brings with him in-depth knowledge and diverse digital expertise. We are confident that Gopa will play a pivotal role as we accompany our clients in elevating business outcomes through our unique addressable media stack.”

Gopa Menon, Digital Head, Mindshare South Asia said, “With the digital growth and evolution today, there are a lot of opportunities in store for brands to explore and accordingly revamp their digital tactics. I am incredibly thrilled & happy to be part of the Mindshare & the purple family, its sort of homecoming for me and as Mindshare now re-orients its business around the pillars of “Acceleration”, “Outcomes” & Good growth, I am really looking forward to working with the teams here at Mindshare to shape the continued phase of growth & transformation for its clients.”

Gopa will be based out of Gurgaon and will report to Amin Lakhani, Chief Operating Officer, Mindshare South Asia.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)