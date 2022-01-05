Mindshare appoints Prashant Nandan as Digital Lead for North & East

GroupM’s flagship agency Mindshare has announced the appointment of Prashant Nandan as the Digital Lead for North & East.

In his new position, Nandan will be responsible for digital strategic direction and leadership within the digital group to deliver the most effective and innovative communications plans. His role will focus on building a high growth business & driving revenue strategy for Mindshare India, the company said.

On the appointment, Gopa Menon, Digital Head – Mindshare South Asia said, “I am very happy to have Prashant join us. He comes with diverse experience in Digital Marketing, Media Planning and Trading. He will play an important role in driving the digital growth for Mindshare North and East. As Mindshare now re-orients its business around the pillars of Acceleration, Outcome and Good Growth, I am looking forward to working with him to shape the continued phase of growth and transformation for our clients.”

Ruchi Mathur, Senior Vice President - North and East, Mindshare India said, “ The shape of our business is changing. While we continue to partner with our existing clients in their transformation journeys, we are also seeking new clients from the brand new world. Prashant with his experience and passion will play a key role in driving this new, seamless and good growth narrative for us. Extremely excited to have him on board and look forward to getting into 2022 with a bang.”

Prashant Nandan comes with over 13 years of extensive industry experience in multiple strategic roles. Before joining Mindshare, he held the post of VP – Digital Trading & Buying at Dentsu International.

Prashant Nandan, Digital Lead- North and East, Mindshare India said, “I am incredibly thrilled and happy to be part of the Mindshare family and take it to greater heights with the combination of media, data, commerce and technology. It is critical to map, plan and build the right tools of communication in this ever-evolving digital space for our clients to thrive into the future. I look for to building on Mindshare’s reputation of delivering the best results for its clients.”

The appointment is key to Mindshare as digital is on the rise and this will help the agency to achieve higher levels of business performance, innovation, and digital solution-led strategies for the clients. Prashant will be based out of Gurgaon and will report to Ruchi Mathur, Senior Vice President - North and East, Mindshare India and Gopa Menon, Digital Head, Mindshare South Asia.

