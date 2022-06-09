Arjun Nohwar named General Manager India of Warner Bros. Discovery, Megha Tata to move out

Nohwar was previously responsible for the launch of HBO Max in India

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced leadership changes for Korea and India.

Arjun Nohwar will be General Manager India. Previously responsible for the launch of HBO Max in India, he brings a digital experience that will help prepare the company for our next phase of growth.

Meanwhile, Megha Tata will be leaving the company. “She has done an incredible job over the years leading the success of Discovery’s portfolio and brands in India including the launch of the discovery+ streaming service,” said Clement Schwebig, President & Managing Director of Warner Bros. Discovery in India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Korea.

Jeeyoung Lee will be General Manager Korea. In her tenure at Discovery, she helped built a strong production unit, that will be a fundamental pillar of our future strategy in Korea.



Schwebig said he is committed to building a diverse workforce and well-balanced representation from both legacy companies.

"I am extremely excited with the talent we have and the opportunities that lie ahead - from our streaming services HBO GO in Southeast Asia and discovery+ in India to the growth potential of the kids space in India, our growing unscripted content output in Korea," he added.

Schwebig will also be working closely with the newly appointed INSEAK leadership team to finalize our key priorities for the next 18 months.

