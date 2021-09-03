Megha Kapoor appointed head of editorial, Vogue India

Condé Nast today appointed Megha Kapoor as Head of Editorial Content, Vogue India. In her new role, Kapoor will oversee Vogue India’s editorial operations, strategy and vision, working closely with Vogue’s editorial leadership to develop the best journalism and storytelling both globally and locally. She will lead Vogue India’s editorial team to ensure that Vogue's core values are represented in all content and across all platforms.



“Megha's experience as an editor, stylist, and creative director has equipped her with a unique ability to anticipate where the industry is headed," said Anna Wintour, global editorial director, Vogue, and chief content officer, Condé Nast. “We're excited to welcome her back to Vogue after she started her fashion career at Vogue Australia, and I look forward to seeing Vogue India continues to reach new audiences under her leadership."



"A connoisseur across the world of luxury, fashion and digital media, Megha is an outstanding editorial talent. She's bright, savvy and the perfect fit to lead our incredible team and we're so thrilled to welcome her creative excellence to India," added Leslie Sun, Director, Vogue APAC

Kapoor was most recently editor and creative director of Inprint magazine, which she also founded. Prior, she was the fashion editor for Oyster Magazine, and began her career as a fashion assistant at Vogue Australia. Megha currently resides in Sydney and will be relocating to India in the coming months. She holds a Bachelors of Law and Arts from the University of Melbourne.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Vogue family as content lead for Vogue India and am very excited to champion the diverse and layered beauty of the entire Indian subcontinent and its extensive diaspora,” added Megha Kapoor, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue India

Based in India, Kapoor will work closely with Wintour and Sun, as well as Vogue senior leadership to contribute Indian stories, talent and strategic ideas to all global editorial projects. Her role is part of a new global editorial strategy that will enable local content in all Vogue markets around the world to reach a new global audience across all platforms.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)