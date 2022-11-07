Meenakshi Kandwal to move on from Times Now Navbharat?

Sources say that the anchor may move out of the network she joined last year in July

Journalist Meenakshi Kandwal the Senior Editor/Senior News Anchor at Times Network's Times Now Navbharat has resigned from her post, according to industry sources. At the time of filing this story, e4m didn't receive confirmation from the network regarding the same.



They also say that the channel management is keen to retain Kandwal who joined the network last year. Previously, she was associated with Aaj Tak as its deputy editor.

Prior to Aaj Tak she was associated with ABP as a news anchor. She has been associated with Aaj Tak since 2015 and hosted shows like Aaj Subah and Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and the show called, Viral Test on the weekends.

The journalist is notable for her coverage of Kartarpur corridor news and is among the few journalists who have reported from Pakistan. She has also covered topics such as Mahabalipuram bilateral talks, Prayagraj Kumb and demonetisation. Her coverage of demonetisation has also bagged her the prestigious ENBA award.

