Maharashtra State Skills University ropes in Nitin Vaidya in advisory role

Vaidya, former ZEEL COO, named Chairman of the Advisory Board - Media & Entertainment

Published: Nov 11, 2022 10:14 AM  | 1 min read
Nitin Vaidya has been appointed Chairman of the Advisory Board - Media & Entertainment - at the Maharashtra State Skills University.

Vaidya was the former COO of ZEEL. He stepped down in October 2010 after being associated with the network for 10 years.

He has over 30 years of experience in the field of media and television.

