Uday Shankar and James Murdoch’s joint venture - Lupa Systems - is all set to announce a joint venture with Reliance Industries to acquire a stake in Viacom18. Nitin Kukreja who is currently Managing Director, India, at Lupa Systems is likely to be named as the CEO of the new entity.

Before joining Lupa System, Kukreja was the CEO of IQuest Enterprises Ltd. Prior to that, he worked for Star India for 10 years, first as the Head of Business Development in 2007, and then as the Head of Sports in 2013. He was named CEO of Star Sports in 2016.

During his four years tenure at Star Sports, he worked to make Star Sports the premier destination for Indian sports fans and to transform the Indian sports landscape. He was instrumental in the creation of highly successful domestic sports leagues such as the Pro Kabaddi League and the Indian Super League, as well as the reinvention of the Kabaddi World Cup and the launch of sports broadcasts in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. Along the way, he helped Star Sports acquire a portfolio of premier broadcast rights, including ICC, BCCI, and Asia Cup cricket, the Rio Olympics, Premier League Football, FIH hockey, and Wimbledon, French Open, and US Open tennis.

Prior to Star India, he worked in the Investment Banking and Private Equity divisions of Morgan Stanley and in the Audit and Assurance division of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)