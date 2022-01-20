LT Foods appoints K Ganapathy Subramaniam as Marketing Head

Consumer food company LT Foods has announced the appointment of K Ganapathy Subramaniam as Head of Marketing. Subramaniam’s key responsibilities will focus on developing and implementing branding and marketing strategy to strengthen LT Foods’ brands in India.

“Subramaniam brings with him a rich & diverse experience of over 17 years across FMCG categories. He has a Master’s in Business Administration from IMT Ghaziabad. In his last role as DGM – Innovation at Dabur India Ltd., he was responsible for spearheading Innovations, ensuring a steady pipeline of new products for Dabur’s business growth across categories of interest. Significantly he led the launch of Dabur Sanitize Range of personal and household sanitizing products, the foray of Dabur into staples and launch of Dabur Vatika Face wash in this tenure,” the company said.

At LT Foods, he will anchor the marketing function by providing strategic leadership across all aspects of marketing- brand equity & portfolio management, innovation & new product development, media & communication along with route to market programs. His key ability lies in handling portfolios of increasing complexity and scale, successfully launching new products with sharp focus on consumers, processes to deliver marketing excellence, it said further.

Commenting on his Appointment, Ashwani Kumar Arora, Managing Director & CEO LT Foods, said, “We are happy to have on board Mr. Subramaniam as Head of Marketing. As LT Foods continues to strengthen & diversify its food products offerings in the Indian market, we look forward to gaining immensely from his rich experience in the FMCG domain. His addition to the LT Foods family shall be valuable in taking forward our growth & innovation mind-set & help set new benchmarks in delighting our consumers.”

On his Appointment, Subramaniam said, “I am thrilled to join LT Foods team at this exciting time when the organization is scaling up its Innovation & Brand Marketing initiatives. I look forward to adding further momentum & resilience to the Marketing function at LT Foods.”

