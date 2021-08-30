Lowe Lintas elevates Anaheeta Goenka to COO for Unilever, South Asia & Chief Growth Office

Lowe Lintas, the creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, has announced Anaheeta Goenka's elevation as its Chief Operating Officer for Unilever, South Asia and Chief Growth Officer. Having spent 3 decades working at Lowe Lintas, Goenka has had a role to play in shaping quite a few large multinational, Indian as well as start-up brands and is a name to reckon with in the industry.

Ana – as Anaheeta is fondly known – began her career with Lintas as a management trainee after graduating from SP Jain Institute of Management Studies. Over these years, she rose to hold key positions and is now part of the senior leadership at Lowe Lintas. Her elevation consolidates the entire Unilever relationship for South Asia under her leadership. As COO for Unilever, South Asia, she will lead the teams for brands such as Glow & Lovely, Axe, Tresemme, Vim, Domex, Nature Protect, Knorr, Kissan, Pepsodent, Closeup, Surf Excel, Wheel, Sunlight (Sri Lanka) and Lifebuoy Shampoo (SEA). Additionally, she has played an integral role in bringing new business and growth to the agency's Mumbai office. As Lowe Lintas' Chief Growth Officer, she will focus on strategic business development in a new challenging business environment - across all agency offices in India.

Announcing Anaheeta Goenka’s elevation, Virat Tandon, Group CEO at MullenLowe Lintas Group, said "Ana has been a strong management pillar handling several Unilever brands and other business relationships. She has left her mark on so many brands and earned massive respect and love from clients and colleagues alike. Ana has the strategic clarity to steer a brand to success as well as the enthusiasm and fierceness for new business development like no other. I am sure she is the best choice for us to lead the Unilever portfolio as well as the strategic business development efforts of the agency."

Ana has handled brands across a broad spectrum ranging from Beauty & Personal Care, Foods, Homecare, BFSI, large conglomerates, to many new-age start-ups and businesses. She has navigated the agency to deliver some of its most iconic pieces of work such as Kan Khajura Tesan, Kissanpur, and the latest #IAmIndianPolice initiative. These have brought the agency laurels across India and international award shows such as Cannes, WARC Awards, Jay Chiat, Effies, among others. She has spoken and been on global juries of the same too.

Reacting to her eventful journey in the agency Goenka said, “It is great to be part of a dynamic ecosystem that operates at a fundamental level with ‘intention’ & ‘attention’ for all its brand work and strategic practice. Here’s to growth emanating from more purposeful work for Lowe Lintas and a healthy dose of disruption along with it.”

Ana will assume her duties as Lowe Lintas' Chief Operating Officer for Unilever, South Asia and Chief Growth Officer from 1st September 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)