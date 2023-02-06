L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Hindol Purkayastha as Head of North & East

Hindol Purkayastha will be leading L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s North & East operations as Business Head & Executive Vice-President. He will be based out of Gurugram and will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Hindol joins the agency from Dentsu Creative where he last served as an Executive Vice-President.

He comes with a wide spectrum of experience and has spent over two decades with agencies such as Lowe, BBDO, and Publicis Capital. He has been part of the growth story of various brands, guided their digital strategies, and leveraged media powerfully and innovatively for the right brand outcomes.

Hindol’s hands-on approach and holistic management of mega-size businesses such as Maruti Suzuki, Ikea, Tata Tea, Carlsberg, Vivo, HT Group, Oberoi, Herbalife, Hitachi, LG, Nestle, Reebok, ESPN, GSK, Hindustan Petroleum, and others make him a valuable addition to the leadership team. His appointment further strengthens the Groups Power Of One vision and focus, bringing in truly integrated brand experiences and accelerating growth for clients.

Paritosh Srivastava said, “We have expanded our footprint in North and East and many reputed brands have trusted us with their mandates in the last few years. Hindol comes with vast experience and cultural understanding of the region, which will help take LKSS to even greater heights. I’m sure our clients and teams will benefit hugely from his rich knowledge of managing some of the biggest brands in the NCR. It’s like a homecoming for him to the Groupe and we wish him the very best in this journey.”

Hindol Purkayastha said, “I am excited to be joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. The agency is growing at a tremendous pace with big business wins, versatile talent, and exciting work across different marketing disciplines. I look forward to creating a legacy of powerful work that benefits our clients and powerfully connects with consumers. And in the process, create new benchmarks of creative excellence in these regions by collaboration and working cohesively with the integrated teams.”

