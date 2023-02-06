L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Hindol Purkayastha as Head of North & East
Hindol Purkayastha will be leading L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s North & East operations as Business Head & Executive Vice-President. He will be based out of Gurugram and will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
Hindol joins the agency from Dentsu Creative where he last served as an Executive Vice-President.
He comes with a wide spectrum of experience and has spent over two decades with agencies such as Lowe, BBDO, and Publicis Capital. He has been part of the growth story of various brands, guided their digital strategies, and leveraged media powerfully and innovatively for the right brand outcomes.
Hindol’s hands-on approach and holistic management of mega-size businesses such as Maruti Suzuki, Ikea, Tata Tea, Carlsberg, Vivo, HT Group, Oberoi, Herbalife, Hitachi, LG, Nestle, Reebok, ESPN, GSK, Hindustan Petroleum, and others make him a valuable addition to the leadership team. His appointment further strengthens the Groups Power Of One vision and focus, bringing in truly integrated brand experiences and accelerating growth for clients.
Paritosh Srivastava said, “We have expanded our footprint in North and East and many reputed brands have trusted us with their mandates in the last few years. Hindol comes with vast experience and cultural understanding of the region, which will help take LKSS to even greater heights. I’m sure our clients and teams will benefit hugely from his rich knowledge of managing some of the biggest brands in the NCR. It’s like a homecoming for him to the Groupe and we wish him the very best in this journey.”
Hindol Purkayastha said, “I am excited to be joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. The agency is growing at a tremendous pace with big business wins, versatile talent, and exciting work across different marketing disciplines. I look forward to creating a legacy of powerful work that benefits our clients and powerfully connects with consumers. And in the process, create new benchmarks of creative excellence in these regions by collaboration and working cohesively with the integrated teams.”
Rakesh Gopal joins Bharat Express as Chief Revenue Officer
Gopal recently stepped down as the National Corporate Head of Rajasthan Patrika
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 9:13 AM | 1 min read
Rakesh Gopal has joined Bharat Express as Chief Revenue Officer, as per highly placed sources.
He recently stepped down as the National Corporate Head of Rajasthan Patrika. Gopal was associated with Rajasthan Patrika for close to a year.
Gopal has a 25 years’ experience in the industry and has worked with some of the top media houses, including iTV Network, HT Media Ltd, India Today Group and BW Businessworld.
Russell Barrett is TBWA/India's Chief Creative Experience Officer
Barrett joins from BBH India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 7:52 AM | 2 min read
TBWA\India has appointed Russell Barrett to the newly created position of chief creative experience officer, a further nod to the agency’s commitment to delivering disruptive brand experience solutions for its clients
Previously at BBH India, Barrett brings close to 27 years of experience creating some of the markets most impactful work for brands like Abbott, Google Chrome, Red Bull, Audi, Skoda, Uber, Mahindra Racing, Marico, UNIQLO and Johnny Walker to name a few.
Barrett will be charged with setting the creative vision and delivering TBWA\India’s total brand experience approach to the agency’s portfolio of clients. Barrett will work closely with the key management team in India and the global creative leadership to drive the global ambition for TBWA’s creative product.
Said Govind Pandey, chief executive officer: “There is a need to deliver modern brand experiences to our clients, and I’m confident Russell will elevate our disruptive creative thinking that our environment and our clients demand. His depth of experience and varied skill set will sharpen our creative thinking and deliver ongoing value across the entire brand experience for our clients.”
A multi award winning creative, Barrett will draw on his multidisciplinary experience, having worked across traditional, design, content, digital, consulting, and experimental, to ensure TBWA\India’s client partners are showing up authentically and in new and interesting spaces.
Said Sean Donovan, president, TBWA\Asia: “India is one of the most dynamic markets in the world. And having a total brand experience approach to marketing has become critical for all brands. With Russell on board, we will be accelerating our collective mission to provide category-defining solutions that defy convention while delivering meaningful business impact.”
Russell Barrett said: “TBWA is a brilliant brand globally with a sharply defined culture of creativity and innovation. The opportunity to create brand experiences rather than just another campaign speaks directly to my own creative ambitions. Through conversations with the TBWA leadership, it is clear we’re chasing the same goals.”
“I’m very excited to begin this new chapter in my creative journey with folk I know, like, respect and trust.”
Said Ben Williams, chief creative experience officer, TBWA\Worldwide: “A changed world requires a changed approach to creative work. With Russell joining the collective, I look forward to seeing him bring his unique perspective and experience to the table in crafting disruptive work with brand experience at its core.”
Sarfaraz Ansari joins DDB MudraMax as Senior Vice President – Integrated Media
His previous stint was as the buying lead at Lodestar Media
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 5:57 PM | 1 min read
DDB MudraMax boosts its media expertise with the appointment of Sarfaraz Ansari as Senior Vice President – Integrated Media. He will be responsible for leading strategy and ideation for integrated solutions across media platforms.
With over 17 years of experience, Sarfaraz has worked across industries like FMCG, financial services, telecom, and worked with brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Spotify, Mahindra, Hershey’s, Finolex Pipes, Marico among others. His previous stint was as the buying lead at Lodestar Media.
Speaking on the new appointment, Rammohan Sundaram, Country Head and Managing Partner - Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group said, “Sarfaraz’s calm and composed demeanour backed with solid conviction and science makes him one of the best in the business. Especially with some of our large clients, where we needed someone who can fit into our culture and at the same time solidify our leadership in strategic buying across all media. To that effect, he is perfect and has already impacted positively to our setup at MudraMax”
Commenting on his new role, Sarfaraz Ansari said, “The DDB Mudra Group has made some remarkable strides over the past few years with inspiring and diversified campaigns across categories. I look forward to contributing to the Group's growth trajectory, taking on exciting challenges and opportunities.”
Abhishek Joshi moves on from MX Player
Joshi has stepped down from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 3:47 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Joshi has reportedly stepped down from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships at MX Player. Joshi had joined the company in October 2018 as Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships. He was elevated in April 2021 to his current role at the organisation.
Joshi was previously with Sony Pictures Network India as SVP and Head- Marketing, Subscription and Content Licensing- Digital business.
Prior to that, he worked with Zenga Media as CEO and with Max as Senior Manager, On-Air Presentation, Research and Strategy. He was later promoted as Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Sony Entertainment Television in July 2011.
e4m reached out to Joshi and did not recieve a response at the time of filing this story.
Tata ClassEdge names Anish Raghunandan as CEO
Anish has been with the Tata Group for over 2 decades
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 11:24 AM | 2 min read
Tata ClassEdge Limited (TCE), a venture of Tata Industries Ltd., has appointed Anish Raghunandan as Chief Executive Officer.
He has been with the Tata Group for nearly 2 decades and is part of the TAS 2007 batch of managers handpicked for leadership by the Group.
Outgoing CEO, Milind Shahane, superannuated from the Group after a stellar career of over 35 years with the Tata group.
Commenting on the new appointment, KRS Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries Limited, said, “I am pleased to welcome Anish Raghunandan as the CEO of Tata ClassEdge. Anish has worked with me in his previous role of Vice President – Projects at Tata Industries and has a passion and track record of building scalable businesses and turning around companies. Tata ClassEdge is at a point where we can scale our core offerings profitably and Anish has been leading this change as CEO-Designate.”
Anish Raghunandan, CEO, Tata ClassEdge, said, “I would like to thank the Tata Industries Board and Mr. Jamwal for the warm welcome. We are focusing on delivering value to our partners by providing a range of solutions that help impart learning. Our core proposition is to partner with educators and teachers to enable them to improve outcomes for a wider range of learners. I am excited to join my colleagues at Tata ClassEdge, as we kick off a process that sets us in a direction of profitability and growth while continuing to build on the positive aspects of our culture and customer-centricity.”
Sharon Edmondston elevated as Group Creative Director at M&C Saatchi Sydney
Edmondston joined M&C Saatchi Sydney in 2015 as Creative Director
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 10:53 AM | 2 min read
M&C Saatchi has elevated Sharon Edmondston from the role of Creative Director to Group Creative Director Sydney.
Sharon joined M&C Saatchi Sydney in 2015 as Creative Director.
Sharon is the Co-Chair of M&C’s Employee Led Women’s Network and over many years has worked both within the agency and the industry at large to move women forward in the advertising, communications, and creative sectors.
Before coming to M&C Saatchi, Sharon spent five years at Leo Burnett Sydney. While there she held the position of Creative Director on the Samsung account which saw her collaborate on the Galaxy brand with the global team. She began her career as a graphic designer and retoucher for a photographers collective and her attention to detail in craft is one of her greatest passions.
"Shaz is an outstanding and much-loved leader who truly embodies all that a Group CD is. She has connected different parts of our business for the last few years, leaned into our employee lead networks, she identifies brilliant ideas and develops young talent. This promotion couldn't go to a more deserving creative legend," says Cam Blackley, Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi AUNZ.
Sharon Edmondston said: “There is so much diverse talent across our group, and I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to connect us all to fulfill our clients’ biggest ambitions. We’re at our best when we create positive change at a cultural level – and it takes a village to achieve that. Bring on 2023.”
Sameer Singh elevated to TikTok’s Head of Global Business, North America
Singh was previously heading Global Business for the APAC region
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Sameer Singh who joined ByteDance in August 2019 has been elevated to the Head of Global Business (North America). Singh had been heading global business in the APAC region since July 2021.
Singh has led business solutions for the short-video platform in South Asia ever since the Indian government banned TikTok in India in 2020.
Singh takes over the crucial portfolio at a time when TikTok has been facing intense scrutiny in the United States. The government has already banned the app on federal-government devices over national security concerns.
Before joining ByteDance, the IIM alumnus was the CEO of GroupM South Asia. He has also held leadership roles at Google, GSK and P&G.
