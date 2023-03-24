Liqvd Asia appoints Vaibhav Ajmera as Director – Business & Services for south biz
Ajmera has worked with brands such has Mumbai Indians, Tata Sky, Discovery Channel, and Animal Planet Channel
Vaibhav Ajmera has joined Liqvd Asia as Director - Business & Services, and will be heading the agency’s south India operations. Vaibhav is a digital marketing enthusiast and brings with him a decade of experience in building brand persona on digital platforms.
At Liqvd Asia, Vaibhav will be responsible for upscaling digital offerings in Bangalore. He will also be implementing new-age strategies, and tools in order to create solutions for brands.
Monish Shanghavi, Head of Business & Services, Liqvd Asia, said on the development, “We welcome Vaibhav Ajmera to the Liqvd Asia fold. His formidable experience across brands and sectors should stand us in good stead. We look forward to Vaibhav playing a key role in the company charting a smart growth, going forward.”
Prior to Liqvd Asia, he worked with some of the most prestigious brands in the country, as well as sectors like BFSI, Fintech, Automobile, IT Sports, Healthcare, Apparel, FMCG, Fashion, and Beauty.
Commenting on the appointment, Vaibhav Ajmera, Director – Business and Services, Liqvd Asia, said, “I am excited to be joining this company at this juncture of its growth. Bangalore is key to the growth of the company. I see a bright future for Liqvd Asia in the background of an expanding economy of the country Considering the fact that this is my second stint here I look forward to take the business forward to a newer height.”
An inquisitive digital marketing professional, Vaibhav has worked with well-known brands like Mumbai Indians, Tata Sky, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet Channel, Eurosport Channel, London Dairy, Tata Power, Tata Nexarc, Parle, PUMA, Allen Solly, Peter England, F21, American Eagle, Living Foodz Channel, TVS Raider, Starcity+, Jupiter, Sport, IQube and many more.
InMobi names Aditya Varadarajan as head of Microsoft Advertising business in SEA
Varadarajan will be based in Singapore
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 6:46 PM | 1 min read
InMobi has reportedly appointed Aditya Varadarajan as the regional head for its partnership with Microsoft Advertising in Southeast Asia.
According to media reports, Varadarajan will be based in Singapore and expand the regional sales team across the key markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. His team will also be responsible for sales, account management, client servicing, and billing in the region.
On the appointment, Rohit Dosi, vice president and general manager for Microsoft Advertising business at InMobi reportedly said that they are delighted to welcome Varadarajan as their regional head in the newly expanded business whilst looking forward to enabling the advertising ecosystem across Southeast Asia.
YAAP hires Nandita Saggu as Partner to drive growth in the Middle East
Prior to joining YAAP, she was the Chief Growth Officer at DViO
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 3:23 PM | 1 min read
YAAP, a content and influencer marketing company, announced the appointment of Nandita Saggu as a Partner to expand the company's footprints in the Middle East.
With over 18 years of experience, Saggu has worked across sectors such as healthcare, retail, hospitality, FinTech, e-learning, SaaS tech, AI, custom web and mobile development, and performance and social media marketing.
Prior to joining YAAP, she was the Chief Growth Officer at DViO leading its Middle East operations.
Kapil Rathee appointed co-founder of Junglee Games
He joined the team in 2015 as VP of Product
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 12:45 PM | 2 min read
Junglee Games, has announced the elevation of Kapil Rathee to the position of Co-Founder. The elevation recognizes Kapil’s exceptional contribution to the business as he continues to be an integral part of the company’s executive leadership team.
Having joined the team in 2015 as VP of Product, Kapil was promoted to Junglee’s Chief Product Officer in 2017 and President in 2018. Previously, he held strategy & business consultant roles in his career and also founded TapAndEat, a F&B tech startup. Kapil has helped Junglee scale new heights with his growth mindset, strategic data-driven solutions and strong leadership abilities.
Speaking about the announcement, Ankush Gera, Founder and CEO of Junglee Games said, "Kapil and I have been working together for the last 8 years and have been looking to build upon opportunities to further strengthen our partnership, and collective impact. Kapil’s contribution to Junglee Games has been phenomenal and his dedication deserves this recognition. I couldn’t be happier for him and I look forward to seeing him grow in this new role. With the industry witnessing rapid growth, at Junglee we are confident about our approach towards investing and rewarding exceptional human capital within the organization.”
Kapil Rathee added, "I’m excited and privileged to continue my incredible journey at Junglee Games in this new role. While I’ve always operated from an ownership mindset, it is heartening to see the growth-centric culture in the organization. This elevation is an opportunity to build from a more strategic vantage point. As we continue to see incredible scale in the business, my focus is to accelerate our current trajectory and make Junglee’s brand synonymous with skill gaming.”
Mars Wrigley elevates Kalpesh Parmar to GM Asia, Tamer Kadry as Country GM - India
Kalpesh will oversee 20 diverse markets in the Mars Wrigley Asia portfolio
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 12:09 PM | 2 min read
Mars Wrigley India has promoted Kalpesh Parmar as General Manager of Mars Wrigley Asia and Tamer Kadry as the new Country General Manager of India.
In his new role, Kalpesh will oversee 20 diverse markets in the Mars Wrigley Asia portfolio. He will lead business operations of the chocolate, gum, and fruity confections segments across all Asia markets as well as the pet nutrition segment in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. He joined the India business in January 2020.
Tamer Kadry is currently the Vice President of New Markets & Future Growth, Global Emerging Markets (GEM) region, Mars Wrigley, and was formerly the CFO of GEM. He has spent more than two decades in Mars Incorporated and brings immense diverse experience, having worked across multiple geographies in Europe, CIS, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and lived in Dubai, Milan and Brussels.
Kalpesh and Tamer are currently transitioning into their respective roles.
Kalpesh Parmar, Outgoing Country General Manager, Mars Wrigley India, said, “India will always remain an important part of my leadership journey. Over the years, I have witnessed Mars Wrigley India grow from strength to strength and I am fortunate to have been a part of its Purpose-led growth culture. Guided by Mars’ Five Principles and led by a highly capable leadership team and exceptional talent, the business turned around marking double-digit growth. I am delighted to hand over the reins to my dear friend and colleague Tamer Kadry, a long-time Mars Associate and a great business and people leader, who I am confident will take the business to greater heights. I wish him the very best and look forward to my assignment in Asia.”
Incoming General Manager for Mars Wrigley India, Tamer Kadry said, “India is one the fastest growing markets for Mars and I am looking forward to leading Mars Wrigley’s India business and delivering on our sustainability commitments along with an incredible India Leadership Team and passionate Associates. I thank Kalpesh for building a legacy of Purpose-driven growth momentum while nurturing world-class talent and laying a strong foundation of future-ready capabilities. I am looking forward to inspiring moments of everyday happiness for our Indian consumers and shoppers with our iconic global brands, and for our communities.”
Guruprasad Mudlapur named President of Bosch Group in India & MD
Soumitra Bhattacharya to retire as President of the Bosch Group in India and from Board
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 10:08 AM | 2 min read
Guruprasad Mudlapur will be appointed President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director of Bosch Limited. In his new role, Guruprasad will be responsible for the strategic growth and overall performance of the business in the region. At the same time, he will continue to be Chief Technology Officer for Bosch Limited.
Guruprasad has more than 15 years of experience in the Bosch Group and has held various positions in engineering and business management. Most recently, he was Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Bosch Limited. Previously, he was Regional President and Managing Director of Bosch Automotive Electronics Private Limited.
Effective June 30, 2023, Soumitra Bhattacharya will be retiring from Bosch India, after 28 years of service in various capacities. He took over the role of President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director for Bosch Limited in 2017. Prior to that, he was Joint Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer for Bosch Limited.
From July 1, 2023, Sandeep Nelamangala, currently executive Director at Bosch Limited and Executive Vice President, Mobility Solutions at Bosch India, will be appointed Joint Managing Director of Bosch Limited.
Filiz Albrecht, Member of the Board of Management and Director of Industrial Relations of Robert Bosch GmbH, who is also responsible for the Bosch Group in India, said: “I want to thank Soumitra for his outstanding leadership and for enabling sustained growth, even in challenging economic times. I am delighted to welcome Guruprasad in his new role from July 2023, a very important time in the advancement of our company as we move into the next century of Bosch in India. Guruprasad is well versed in driving innovative technology initiatives that are expected to influence key business dynamics. With Sandeep assuming the role of Joint Managing Director of Bosch Limited, we look forward to their contributions to our continued success. I am confident that the new leadership will continue to make a positive impact on all our stakeholders.”
IndiaCast names Piyush Goyal as Chief Operating Officer
In his last stint, Goyal was EVP and Head - Key Accounts at Star India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 9:15 AM | 1 min read
IndiaCast has appointed Piyush Goyal as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
In a career spanning over 20 years, Goyal has worked in leading media companies like Star TV, Network18, NDTV and DEN Networks.
In his last stint, he was EVP and Head - Key Accounts at Star India, where he handled major MSO and DTH players.
In this new role, Goyal will closely work with the operating heads of TV News, Entertainment and Sports businesses of the Network18 Group. He will report into Network18’s Managing Director Rahul Joshi.
Commenting on his new role, Goyal said, “I am extremely thrilled and look forward to spearheading Indiacast. It's home coming for me at Indiacast after 10 years. With the ever changing landscape in the media industry, there could not have been a better time to be part of this vibrant and fastest-growing media conglomerate.”
Nikhil Gandhi quits MX Player
The development has come at a time when parent company Times Internet is in talks with Amazon for the sale of MX Player
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 4:32 PM | 3 min read
MX Player has announced that Nikhil Gandhi has decided to step down as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) to pursue other interests.
Serving his notice period, Gandhi is ensuring a seamless transition. His appointment as COO in August 2021 was in line with the company’s strategy to drive growth and efficiency. Nikhil worked closely with MX Player, Chief Executive Officer, Karan Bedi and was responsible for taking the platforms to their next phase of growth by expanding its geographical reach, enhancing data-driven innovation, growing the scope and scale of revenue streams, and building maximum impact for internal and external stakeholders, the company said.
“Thanks to Nikhil's contributions, the company is in a strong position, and we are confident that our team, values and talent will continue to thrive, improve business synergy and create even more valuable organizational depth. We sincerely thank Nikhil for his leadership and meaningful contribution in MX Player's growth and success and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Karan Bedi.
“I am proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure at MX Player. I am especially grateful to Karan and the extraordinary team who worked alongside me to introduce new revenue growth drivers and create so many impactful and digital experiences for our users and stakeholders. I wish them all the best,” said Nikhil Gandhi.
The development has come at a time when the OTT player’s parent company Times Internet is in talks with Amazon for the sale of MX Player.
Karan Bedi is likely to benefit substantially from the sale proceeds. How much and whether other senior execs will also get is currently not known.
Gandhi joined the platform in August 2021. He had earlier served as TikTok’s Head of Middle East, Africa, Turkey & South Asia. He joined TikTok as its India head in October 2019.
Based out of Mumbai and Singapore for this role, Nikhil was responsible for taking the MX Player to its next phase of growth by expanding its geographical reach, enhancing data-driven innovation, growing the scope and scale of revenue streams, and building maximum impact for all stakeholders like consumers, advertisers, or internal teams across verticals.
Amazon's acquisition of MX Player has the potential to make India’s OTT war intense.
“The deal size is roughly $100 million, $40 million less than what Times Internet invested in MX Player at the time of acquisition,” sources claimed.
If the deal really goes through, then Amazon Prime Video is set to grow four times bigger in terms of consumer acquisition. Amazon has an estimated 28 million users in India while MX Player has nearly 78 million users.
