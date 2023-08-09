Lemma appoints Salil Shanker as Regional Head - South Asia

Lemma has appointed Salil Shanker as Regional Head - South Asia to expand and drive agency partnerships and demand for emerging media formats in untapped markets.

Shanker will lead growth of the company’s existing business within agencies and drive new client relationships in the Indian subcontinent region.

Salil brings 18+ years of digital marketing experience to Lemma, excelling in brands and agencies. He is a specialist in emerging marketing technologies, encompassing programmatic, data and analytics. At the forefront of India's advertising evolution, Salil's leadership is driven by technology and programmatic advancements.

During his tenure as COO at Amnet, Salil led Programmatic strategic direction and formulated business development initiatives aligned with Dentsu’s overall strategy. Over his 13 years at Dentsu, Salil held various leadership positions and achieved notable milestones, including establishing Amnet India as Dentsu’s programmatic arm.

Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, of Lemma, said, “As Lemma continues its rapid expansion, we are delighted to welcome Salil Shanker on board. His digital marketing pedigree, particularly in emerging media and ad tech, brings a fresh perspective to our client's campaigns and opens new opportunities for market expansion. With Salil's wealth of industry knowledge, strategic prowess, and client engagement skills, we anticipate remarkable advancements for Lemma, strengthening our foothold in the market.”

Salil Shanker, on joining Lemma, said “Being a part of Lemma, at the cusp of digital transformation is extremely exciting. Having spent an extensive decade immersed in all aspects of digital transformation during my tenure at Amnet, I am eager to bring my wealth of expertise to the table and contribute to the success of Lemma. I look forward to leading an organization that spearheads change and envision creating an unbiased, all-encompassing supply side platform of the future.”

Starting this month, Salil will assume his role and operate from Gurugram, Delhi NCR.

