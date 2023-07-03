Kunal Singh joins Tata Motor Finance as AVP - Digital Marketing

UniScholars has assigned its creative mandate to BBH India.

BBH India stood out by demonstrating sharp digital-first thinking at the forefront of its strategy and creativity. The business will be managed by the Mumbai office of BBH India.

As part of the integrated mandate, BBH will partner with the UniScholars team to develop a strong identity and brand salience among the target audience, supporting them in their ambition of making the brand a partner of choice for students looking to study abroad.

BBH India has grown into a creative powerhouse with offices in Mumbai and Gurugram and a repertoire of highly effective, consistent, and modern marketing solutions spanning across advertising, design, digital, consulting, and experiential.

The agency has created award-winning integrated campaigns for brands like Uber, Tinder, Caratlane, Times Prime, Coverfox, OkCupid, and Acko Insurance in the tech space.

Speaking on the win, Himanshu Saxena, COO & MD - BBH India, said, “BBH India has great reputation of building digital-first brands with modern creativity and full-funnel solutions designed for digital, social & e-comm platforms. We love brands with bold ambition and found the UniScholars team brimming with the same spirit. Super excited to bring to life our ‘Zag’ quotient while partnering UniScholars for future success.”

Abhishek Sharma, CMO, UniScholars added, “UniScholars was established in 2021 with a steadfast mission to mitigate any obstacle a student may face while pursuing their aspirations to study abroad. As a company, we have achieved several significant milestones, and we are now keen on enhancing our visibility among students who encounter such challenges. We are confident that BBH will be able to help us with creative excellence to connect with our audiences. In pursuit of this objective, our partnership with BBH is aimed at achieving our goals of reaching out to students across India through creativity.”