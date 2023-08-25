Kavindra Mishra elevated as Executive Director & CEO of Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop has announced the promotion of Kavindra Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO Homestop, as its Executive Director & CEO, subsequent to the resignation of its Managing Director & CEO, Venu Nair. He has been appointed for a three-year term.

Before joining Shoppers Stop as Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Homestop, Kavindra Mishra (Kavi) was working as the Managing Director and CEO of House of Anita Dongre, which has brands like AND, Anita Dongre and Global Desi.

Prior to that, Kavi served as the Managing Director at Pepe Jeans India for a period of 6 years and managed the transition of company from a JV to a 100% subsidiary of Pepe Jeans Global. Kavi was instrumental in making Pepe Jeans as an aspirational and profitable denim brand.

Kavi was a co-founder in Zovi.Com, a start-up funded by Tiger Global & Saif Partners. Economic Times has recognised him with the Inspiring CEO Award 2022 within the retail and lifestyle segment.

The Chairman of the Company, BS Nagesh said, “I am delighted that Mr. Kavindra Mishra, has been promoted as the Executive Director and CEO of the Company. In the last five months he has taken over the charge of Homestop and the commercial part of the Shoppers Stop business. His skills as a Business Leader, strategic expertise and overall understanding of the retail industry is an excellent fit for leading the Company as its CEO and setting high standards. Under his leadership and guidance, I am confident about the future growth of the company.”

Venu Nair has tendered his resignation from his position, effective from the close of business hours of August 31, 2023, due to personal reasons, to enable him to spend more time with his family and explore other options.

BS Nagesh, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company will handhold during the transition period. He will also mentor and coach the Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer.

