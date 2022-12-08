Karan Rao appointed National Head - Growth & Partnerships at Wavemaker, India
This previous role at Wavemaker was National Director, Partnerships (Content, Tech, Gaming and Sports)
Wavemaker India's Karan Rao has announced his new role within the company through a LinkedIn Post. Rao has been elevated to National Head, Growth and Partnerships from his previous role as National Director, Partnerships (Content, Tech, Gaming and Sports).
Rao, a veteran in the branded content function with over 13 years of experience in the field, is responsible for content strategy at Wavemaker, conceptualising reality TV show formats, digital content, radio content, movie associations, sports partnerships, live events and on-ground activations.
His LinkedIn profile says that he has also spearheaded critical projects pertaining to content projection in emerging media.
He joined Wavemaker in 2019 as Head of North - Content, Sports and Partnerships. Prior to that, Rao worked for Huawei and GroupM.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Netflix’s Tara Kapur to lead marketing for Duolingo in India
Kapur was Co-Lead for Series Marketing at Netflix
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 10:29 AM | 1 min read
Tara Kapur, former Netflix's Co-Lead for Series Marketing, has joined Duolingo.
She announced the move via a social media post.
Kapur will be leading the marketing strategy for Duolingo in India and work along with Jeffrey Tousignant, Director of Marketing, Duolingo.
Kapur moved out of Netflix after a three-year stint. She was earlier associated with VICE Media, Times Network and Bloomberg TV.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Famous Innovations elevates Mithila Saraf as CEO
Saraf began her career with Famous as an intern and played multiple roles over the years, the last one being Business Head - Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 4:39 PM | 3 min read
Famous Innovations has announced the elevation of Mithila Saraf as the CEO.
“Mithila will be one of the youngest CEOs to helm an agency of such a stature. Mithila began her career with Famous as an intern and played multiple roles over the years, the last one being Business Head - Bangalore. Through her strategic advisory, she was able to double Bangalore's size in terms of revenue and triple it in terms of team strength. In her last 10 years at Famous, she has steered growth for more than 50 brands including Raymond, Mahindra, Titan, Van Heusen, Budweiser, Absolut, Jameson, Diageo, Unilever, etc. as well as for Famous as a brand itself,” the agency said in a statement.
Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, of Famous Innovations commented, “Mithila takes this role on the same day that she completed 10 years with this entrepreneur-driven company, and trust me it's not easy working with an entrepreneur. She has been my partner since day 1, today she just gets the title. She joined the company with no salary as an intern and it's incredible to see her journey today, leading 3 offices and our aggressive growth plans. In the last 10 years, I saw many Mithilas, but her signature is that she is always balanced, empathetic and very fair to everyone. Her work is her personal life and she makes people her family. While on the one side she's been winning Young Business Leader of the Year, on the other she has represented India at Cannes as a Copywriter for 3 years in a row. This tells us about her sensitivity, insight and balance of the logical and the emotional. Everyone looks at Famous and thinks it's all me, but that's not true. Mithila and a few other people will now take this agency further than anyone imagined, we're opening offices in Dubai and Malaysia soon and one day we will be in New York. My mandate for her is to make not just the most profitable agency, but the happiest agency. With this move, I get to focus more on doing what I am good at - the creative work - and I think the next decade is going to belong to us.”
Mithila Saraf shares her views saying, “At Famous, we have never cared for titles much and that doesn't change today. To me "CEO" is someone's behaviour more than a role and the people thriving at Famous know this. This is an agency that has always believed in people's passion, hard work, commitment and talent above all else. It doesn't matter where you come from, how many years you've been in the industry or what your last title was. If you care about your work, bring your heart to the table and see your people like family, there is limitless opportunity for you at this agency. It's incredible that Raj has created this culture, almost single-handedly, and I look forward to partnering him in taking it to the next level. 0 to 10 are survival years for any company, now we are secure with our fundamentals and the next decade is purely about excellent work, going deeper into strategy and creating fortunes and fame for our clients and our people. We have a stronger team of talent than we’ve ever had and we’re on the hunt for challenges and opportunities for all our clients.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Chirag Joshi named Chief Growth Officer at Samco Asset Management Company
Prior to this, Joshi was CGO at Samco Securities
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 2:46 PM | 2 min read
Samco Asset Management Company (AMC), the asset manager of Samco Mutual Fund (Samco MF) has named Chirag Joshi as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO). The SAMCO Group is a diversified wealth-tech company with stock broking, asset management, wealth management and MF distribution being its core business verticals.
Chirag Joshi is a management graduate and has a master's degree in Marketing. He has overall 11 plus years of experience in Marketing & Growth strategies and Sales. Prior to the current assignment, He was CGO at Samco Securities. Chirag has previously worked with brands like Hindustan Times and CNBC-Awaaz.
Viraj Gandhi, CEO, Samco AMC, while welcoming him said, “We are very happy to have Chirag on board with us. He brings with him a lot of experience in the marketing and communication space, which will help our AMC to grow and scale new heights in future. We are looking forward to making Chirag an integral part of that journey.”
Reacting to his appointment, Chirag said, “I am grateful for the board’s support and opportunity is given to me to serve as CGO, Samco AMC. I am happy to be part of a team who shares the passion of scaling up Samco Group’s businesses together. I feel privileged to be a member of this young and dynamic team”.
Though a relatively new entrant in the industry, the magnitude and diversity of this vibrant sector provide tremendous scope for growth for Samco AMC. In this context, Chirag said, “The position of CGO, Samco AMC becomes more intriguing and I’m eager to take on the challenge”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IdeateLabs appoints Raman Minhas as CCO, Megha Ahuja as EVP (Client Solution)
They will work from the Mumbai office and report to director Vrutika Dawda
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 1:25 PM | 2 min read
Digital-first marketing solutions provider IdeateLabs has onboarded Raman Minhas as the Chief Creative Officer and Megha Ahuja as Executive Vice President – Client Solutions. They will work from the Mumbai office and report to Vrutika Dawda, Director at IdeateLabs.
Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs, commented on the latest development, "I am delighted to welcome Raman and Megha on board as the key pillars of the organization. They will spearhead two major functions of IdeateLabs, i.e., Creative and Account Management. Coming from a rich experience in advertising and marketing, the duo will be responsible for taking Ideate's existing innovative practices to the next level. With an ever-diversifying product line portfolio, we believe that Raman and Megha will be great additions to our Leadership Talent."
Raman comments, "I'm thrilled to lead the creative function of one of India's fastest-growing digital-first marketing agencies. I will be cohesively working with the creative team and encouraging them to bring novel ideas and innovation to the table for crafting creative communications. I firmly believe in the 'Ideas with Purpose' philosophy, which rises above communication silos." Raman has worked at MullenLowe Lintas Group, DM Pratama, TBWA, Sony TV and Ogilvy, across his International and Indian endeavours.
Megha said, "What interested me the most is the perfect amalgamation of the agency's values that reflects everything they do. My forte is introducing unique campaigns and maintaining lasting client relationships to help IdeateLabs strengthen client trust and enhance business prospects. I'm excited to work with the young and passionate team at IdeateLabs." Megha was previously associated with leading agencies like Gozoop, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, and Leo Burnett.
The duo will take charge of diversifying the agency's business, forging new business opportunities, expanding across geographies, crafting effective brand strategy, and introducing pathbreaking campaigns and concepts while considering the latest market trends and techniques.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Infectious Advertising ropes in Siddhartha Singh as Managing Partner & COO
Singh returns to advertising after a 2-year stint as Director, Marketing and Sales at Independence Brewing Company
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 10:19 AM | 2 min read
Infectious Advertising has roped in Siddhartha Singh as Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer. Singh has returned to advertising after a two-year stint on the client side – as Director, Marketing and Sales at Independence Brewing Company.
He comes with over 26 years of experience in agencies such as Leo Burnett, Ambience Publicis and Rediffusion, and with boutique agencies like Salt Brand Solutions, Famous Innovations and Hyphen.
Speaking on the appointment Managing Partner & CEO of Infectious Advertising, Nisha Singhania said, "We've come a long way in the last ten years. Today, we are a sixty-five-member, digital-first agency for some of India's biggest names – UltraTech Cement, Bayer Crop Sciences, IDFC, and Tata Group, to name just a few. Traditional agencies don't get 'Digital' and digital agencies don't understand 'Brands'. We are unique because we can build brands and create content for a digital-first marketplace. Hiring Siddhartha is a growth hack."
Ramanuj Shastry - Managing Partner & Creative Chairman of Infectious Advertising added, "As someone who has worked with Siddhartha before, I can vouch that Sid is loved by both clients and creatives - largely because he belongs to that rare breed of suits who can both 'sell great work' and know 'what keeps the client awake at night. He makes for a fantastic colleague and a great boss. I am delighted to have him as a partner."
Commenting on his new role, Singh said, "When Nisha and Ramanuj shared their vision for Infectious, I immediately agreed to partner with them. My primary responsibility will be to create the perfect ecosystem for the seamless delivery of solutions for businesses. Whether born in the old economy or the new, companies today are looking for partners to achieve transformational growth. I believe the time is just right for Infectious."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Priyadarshini Patwa named GQ India’s Managing Editor
She is currently the publication’s Entertainment Editor
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 10:11 AM | 1 min read
Priyadarshini Patwa has been appointed the Managing Editor of GQ India. She will be managing the responsibilities of Entertainment Editor too.
The role change was announced by Patwa via a social media post.
"2022 has been an interesting year with lots of learning and development. Happy to share that I am now the Managing Editor at GQ India! I shall continue my work as the Entertainment Editor too."
She has been with GQ India for two years.
Patwa was earlier Features Editor at Free Press Journal.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
GREY group India elevates Rahul Pahwa to SVP and Business Head (North)
He will report to CEO Ketan Desai
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 7:44 AM | 2 min read
GREY group India has announced the elevation of Rahul Pahwa as Sr. Vice President and Business Head (North). Rahul will lead the team in North and will work closely with clients across various businesses delivering business solutions and strategies. He will report to Ketan Desai, Chief Operating Officer, GREY group India.
Rahul has been an integral part of GREY for over 7 years and has led some important local and global client partnerships for the agency. In addition, he has experience across a wide breadth of categories and brands including; Haleon (Formerly GSK Consumer Care, Etihad Airways, Volvo, SBI Cards, Volvo, Bacardi, Realme mobiles to name a few.
Ketan Desai, Chief Operating Officer, GREY group India said, “Rahul will lead the development of GREY’s unified network offering, true to its borderless vision, with enhanced creativity, collaboration and speed to market. Most importantly, he will focus on developing GREY’s future-facing integrated agency offering in North region”
“Over the last few years GREY has created a unified team of Strategy, creative, tech and data specialists, equipped to offer creative solutions for a modern marketer’s diverse business challenges. We have demonstrated the power of this unified thinking to many of our existing clients. On the back of this talented bunch of people, I am looking forward to take the Gurugram office to newer heights and ensure agency’s services and divisions are integrated seamlessly to deliver the best communication solutions to our clients.” said Rahul on taking over the new role.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube