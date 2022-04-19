Jasleen Kohli appointed MD and CEO of Digit Insurance

Private general insurer Digit Insurance today announced that it has appointed Jasleen Kohli as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company effective from 20 April, 2022. Kohli will take over the baton from Vijay Kumar who held the position since the company was founded in 2017, and will superannuate from the organisation on 19 April, 2022.

The company also announced it has promoted Adarsh Agarwal from the role of Appointed Actuary to Chief Distribution Officer (corporate business). Nikhil Kamdar has taken up the former position of Agarwal to become the new Appointed Actuary.

Speaking about the announcement, Jasleen Kohli, the newly appointed MD and CEO, said, “I am delighted about this new responsibility entrusted in me by the Digit team. While it will be hard to fill Vijay’s experienced shoes, I am excited about this challenge.”

Prior to this, Kohli overlooked all sales and distribution channels of Digit as its Chief Distribution Officer (CDO). She has been with the company since its inception and is also the first employee of Digit. Kohli has nearly 19 years of experience in the life and general insurance industry. She last served as the Director at Allianz Technology before joining Digit as the CDO in 2017. At 42, Kohli will become one of the youngest CEOs in the insurance industry.

Vijay Kumar, the outgoing CEO said, “I have had a fulfilling inning at Digit and I’m happy to see this baby grow into a giant player in such a short span of time. I am confident Jasleen will execute Digit's ambitious growth plans with ease and take the company to greater heights in the coming years. As a passionate veteran of this industry, I will keenly keep an eye on Digit as it transforms the insurance space through its tech capabilities in the coming years.”

Speaking about the appointment, Kamesh Goyal, Chairman, Digit Insurance, said, “The bold ideas that Vijay brought to the table and the guidance he provided across the board will surely be missed by all our colleagues including me. Jasleen’s agile market strategies and her prudent operational planning have aided the company in expanding its presence at an accelerated pace despite the pandemic. Her people and result-oriented focus will surely put Digit on the path of rapid growth that we have all envisioned.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)