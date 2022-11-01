Infidigit appoints Mehul Ashar as Senior VP - Revenue

Infidigit, a digital growth platform, has announced the appointment of Mehul Ashar as Sr. Vice President - Revenue. An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad with over two decades of experience in various sectors, Mehul has worked with prominent brands like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle Stores, GMR Airport, Indian School of Business, and Apollo hospitals. He has successfully spearheaded omni-channel marketing and digital marketing initiatives in his earlier roles.

Speaking on the appointment, Kaushal Thakkar, Founder, and Managing Director, Infidigit said, “At Infidigit, we are looking to enhance and build a robust leadership team to spearhead our expansion in new markets. Mehul’s appointment is perfectly timed as we continue to expand and bring-in new growth avenues. His experience in multiple industries brings a fresh perspective while his work in digital marketing will add a lot of value to our business. I am confident that Mehul will be able to lead the team to even greater heights and continue driving Infidigit forward as we enable more businesses to grow online organically"

“Infidigit aims to help companies leverage the power of SEO thus maximizing returns on their marketing budgets. We are just scratching the surface as of now and have a long way to go. I am glad to be part of this journey with Kaushal. ” adds Mehul.

